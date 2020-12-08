Register
18:55 GMT08 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    XQ-58A Valkyrie

    US Air Force Gives Three Firms Contracts to Build ‘Skyborg’ Drone AI Prototypes

    © CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107955/68/1079556818_0:131:1281:851_1200x675_80_0_0_cc229b24873081cd5abf1e3faacb2ae2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202012081081399315-us-air-force-gives-three-firms-contracts-to-build-skyborg-drone-ai-prototypes/

    The US military is looking toward fielding more advanced artificial intelligence systems in future conflicts, including autonomous drones flying under the command of a human pilot. AI pilots have already bested humans in dogfights.

    In its quest to develop an autonomous unmanned “loyal wingman” system to accompany manned fighters into combat, the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLMC) has handed out contracts to three firms to build prototypes for testing by next summer.

    On Monday, the Air Force announced it had awarded three contracts “to produce missionized prototypes” by May 2021. Boeing was given $25.7 million; General Atomics was given $14.3 million; and Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems was given the largest amount at $37.8 million. 
    General Atomics
    General Atomics GA-ASI Avenger Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), formerly the Predator C drone

    The three firms, plus Northrop Grumman, were given $400 million contracts in July that advanced them past the opening phase of Air Force selection.

    The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) won’t be controlled by a remote operator on the ground, however: they’ll be governed by the Skyborg Vanguard program, an artificial intelligence system that will one day be able to work alongside human pilots up in the sky.
    Boeing
    Boeing Airpower Teaming System (ATS) loyal wingman autonomous drone

    Each firm has extensive experience with UAVs. Kratos has already built the XQ-58 Valkyrie for an early stage of the program, a stealthy drone that aesthetically mirrors the F-35 and F-22 fighters it could one day accompany into battle. Boeing has also built its own loyal wingman, the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), for the Australian military, rolling out its first model earlier this year, and General Atomics recently announced its experimental Avenger UAV, once intended to replace the MQ-9 Reaper, had demonstrated autonomous capability in air-to-air combat drills thanks to a new software upgrade. 

    According to the Air Force, the loyal wingman system will be an “atrittable” asset over the battlefield, able to scout ahead of manned aircraft, focus on specific targets and even take an incoming missile intended for a manned aircraft.
    XQ-58A Valkyrie UAV Test Flight
    © Photo : YouTube/AFResearchLab
    XQ-58A Valkyrie UAV Test Flight

    In addition to the trio of contracts intended to develop the aircraft component of Skyborg, the Air Force has handed out contracts to more than dozen other firms to develop all the components of the Skyborg AI, such as navigation, targeting, communication and other functions.

    Computer pilots are becoming skilled enough to outwit their human counterparts, too. In August, the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) hosted a competition for dogfighting algorithms on a flight simulator, with the winning program getting to fly against a real human F-16 fighter pilot. Stunningly, the AI bested the veteran aviator in all five matches.

    Related:

    US Army Awards 3 Contracts to BAE Systems to Develop Tech for Pilot-Drone Coordination in Combat
    Top German Court Rules Berlin Can’t Force US Drones Using Ramstein Base to Refrain From War Crimes
    US Media Reveal Possible Role of Russia’s New Drone Wingman for Su-57 Fighter
    Tags:
    drones, autonomous fighter jet, new contracts, US Air Force, Loyal Wingman
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman uses a face mask as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia on 19 March 2020.
    Life in the COVID-19 Era
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse