Register
19:16 GMT05 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Test flight of Russia's Okhotnik ('Hunter') drone.

    US Media Reveal Possible Role of Russia’s New Drone Wingman for Su-57 Fighter

    © Photo : Screengrab of Russian Defence Ministry video.
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/05/1081371210_0:0:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_df4afb4aebd709bf7c1895170c43ef26.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202012051081371325-us-media-reveal-possible-role-of-russias-new-drone-wingman-for-su-57-fighter/

    Russian companies are working on several prospective drone systems of various weight classes and designations (including strike and reconnaissance), and have been flight-testing two unmanned aerial vehicles – the 6-tonne Altius-U reconnaissance drone and the stealthy 20+ tonne Okhotnik (‘Hunter’) flying wing for over a year now.

    The Warzone contributor Thomas Newdick thinks he's figured out the main role of Russia’s new Okhotnik heavy strike drone, saying the UAV, wingman to the Sukhoi Su-57 fifth generation fighter, will likely serve as a “weapons carrier,” providing the jet with enhanced standoff capability.

    “The Russian Defence Ministry has previously claimed the Okhotnik will ‘broaden the [Su-57’s] radar coverage and provide target acquisition for employing air-launched weapons’. If true, this suggests that the drone could be used to cue longer-range weapons against air and ground targets on behalf of the Su-57, serving as a ‘loyal wingman-type complement’ to the aircraft. It would also imply that it would be equipped with sensors allowing it to detect, track, and engage aerial targets,” Newdick suggests.

    “With this in mind, it could also be possible for the drone to attack aerial targets with its own weapons, although the degree of autonomy that would be involved in such a process is unclear. However, the emerging ability of the Okhotnik to carry missiles itself would lend it to a future role as a ‘weapons carrier’ for the Su-57, increasing the fighter’s available arsenal and potentially keeping the manned fighter further away from hostile fighters and other threats,” the observer adds.

    As his evidence, the journalist points to a recent story by Sputnik’s sister agency pointing to Okhotnik’s flight testing with simulated air-to-air missiles aboard at the Ashuluk firing range outside Astrakhan, Russia.

    Newdick believes the drone may be armed with short-range R-73 and improved R-74M family missiles, as well as new K-74M2 missile, with the latter said to feature lock-on after-launch capability (these missiles have a range between 30 and 40 km). He also speculates that the Okhotnik may be capable of carrying medium-range air-to-air missiles like the R-77, the R-77-1, and the K-77M (these have ranges from 80-200 km).

    The Okhotnik performed its maiden flight in August 2019, with the drone, also known as the Sukhoi S-70, designed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau – maker of the Su-57. The drone is said to be made of advanced composite materials and coatings to make it ‘practically invisible to radar’, and to be fitted with a variety of equipment for optoelectronic, radio-based and other reconnaissance.

    The drone is rumoured to weigh over 20 tonnes, to have a 19 meter wingspan, and to use the same AL-31 series engines found aboard Sukhoi’s Su-27 fighters. The drone is also said to have a flight range of up to 3,500 km, and the ability to fly up to 920 km per hour, although it's not clear how its weapons load will affect these characteristics.

    Grom drone at the ARMY-2020 expo outside Moscow.
    © Sputnik / Kirill Kalinkov
    ARMY-2020: Developers Reveal Mission, Capabilities of Three Brand New Russian Drones
    Along with the Okhotnik, Russian military engineers are also working on the 6-tonne Sokol Altius-U reconnaisance UAV.

    In August 2020, developers revealed several other prospective Russian unmanned aerial vehicle designs, including the 7 tonne Grom (‘Thunder’), a support combat support aircraft for the Su-35 and Su-57, and the Helios radar surveillance and guidance drone, created by unmanned aerial systems developer Kronstadt Group. The company is also working on another platform, the Sirius, a two-tonne long-range reconnaissance and combat UAV.

    Related:

    European Union Pushes Member States to Develop Counter-Drone Weaponry
    Rumors of IRGC Commander's Killing in Drone Strike in Iraq 'Apparently Untrue', Iran's MFA Says
    Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen Reportedly Destroys Houthi Drone Launched Against Kingdom
    US Startup Presents 25-Tonne Drone That Puts Small Satellites Into Orbit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse