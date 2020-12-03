Register
21:29 GMT03 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photo, the battleship USS Arizona belches smoke as it topples over into the sea during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, December 7, 1941. The ship sank with more than 80 percent of its 1,500-man crew, including Rear Admiral Isaac C. Kidd . The attack, which left 2,343 Americans dead and 916 missing, broke the backbone of the US Pacific Fleet and forced America out of a policy of isolationism. President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced that it was “a date which will live in infamy” and Congress declared war on Japan the morning after. This was the first attack on American territory since 1812.

    US Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Milley Warns ‘Next Pearl Harbor Could Happen in Space’

    © AP Photo
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202012031081351018-us-joint-chiefs-chairman-gen-milley-warns-next-pearl-harbor-could-happen-in-space/

    The US has long played off fears of a Russian or Chinese attack in space, but it’s the Pentagon that has the most extensive space weaponry and has established the US Space Force (USSF) to maintain that superiority as more nations engage in space activities.

    The US military’s senior-most uniformed leader warned on Wednesday that the spark of the US’ next major war could be a sneak attack against US space assets - a critical vulnerability for US forces around the globe. The rhetoric has long been used to justify the creation of the Space Force by claiming China and Russia pose such a threat.

    “Space as a domain, for example, is critical. There is an argument to be made, and many have made it in various unclassified writings, that a country might try to seek a first move or advantage, for example: to blind the United States. The next Pearl Harbor could happen in space, many people have written,” Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Brookings Institution during a Wednesday webcast.

    The real Pearl Harbor incident was a sneak attack by Japanese air forces against the US naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 7, 1941. The strike destroyed or disabled many of the ships moored at the base, including several battleships, and brought the US into World War II on the side of the Allied Powers.

    “So if you took out, say, a series of satellites that were key to our communications systems, our command and control systems, or our navigation systems - precision, navigation, and timing systems - that could potentially have a devastating effect and could encourage some country to try to do something like an ‘electronic Pearl Harbor,’ with either electronic warfare systems or attack in space,” Milley added.

    The possibility that US space assets could come under attack and that both the US military and US society at large would be paralyzed by such an attack has underpinned the dramatic expansion of military assets directed toward space, including establishment of the USSF in December 2019.

    The Trump administration has cited incidents, including the testing of anti-satellite missiles (ASATs) by China and Russia, as provocative and threatening, demanding greater action be taken to protect US space assets. However, as Sputnik has reported, it was the Pentagon that pioneered a slew of space weaponry, including ASATs and the electromagnetic weapons Milley mentioned.

    In one notorious test on July 9, 1962, called “Starfish Prime,” the US detonated a 1.4 megaton nuclear weapon 250 miles above Johnston Atoll - space begins just 62 miles up - which created an electromagnetic pulse that seriously damaged six satellites - one of them Soviet - and even electronics in Honolulu, Hawaii, 900 miles from the blast.

    Congressional report
    A photo of the US' Starfish Prime nuclear test from Honolulu, Hawaii, July 9, 1962. The high-altitude blast, 250 miles up, shattered streetlights 900 miles away in Hawaii and damaged six satellites in orbit.
    In May, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Zvezda TV that Russia was “doing everything possible to prevent” the US and its NATO allies from “trying to turn space into a combat zone and battleground for possible clashes between our nations.”

    Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang has accused the US of trying to spark a new arms race that would “negatively affect global strategic stability.”

    “So we recognize those threats, we recognize those vulnerabilities, and we are moving at a very, very quick pace and putting a lot of money into shoring up those defensive systems and redundancy,  protecting them, hardening them, and also training,” Milley told the conservative think tank. “We are assuming that we are going to operate in an electromagnetic spectrum that’s degraded,” which he said is “almost a certainty.”

    At an Air Force Association forum last month, Lt. Gen. John Thompson, commander of the USSF’s Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC), noted that for the past three years, the Space Force’s budget has grown, and he expects it to continue to do so in the future. In fiscal year 2021, the USSF got $15.4 billion from the Pentagon budget, but Thompson promised the service’s budget pitch for fiscal year 2022 would be “plussed up … significantly to address users’ needs.”

    Related:

    ‘Needs to Grow Further’: US Space Force Acquisition Chief Promises ‘Plussed Up’ 2022 Budget Pitch
    Proposed New Russian Space Station Will Be Able to Monitor the Entire World
    To the Moon & Back: What Does the Future Have in Store for Trump's Space Force, Artemis Programme?
    Tags:
    Space, Pearl Harbor, Brookings Institution, Mark Milley, Joint Chiefs of Staff, US Space Force (USSF)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combination image shows a file photo dated Thursday, 5 December 2019 of the traditional Christmas Market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, top, and the square on Saturday, 28 November 2020, below.
    Christmas Fairs Before and After Coronavirus Pandemic
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse