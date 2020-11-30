Beijing Slams Reported US Plans to Blacklist Two Chinese Companies Over Alleged Ties to Military

Earlier, media reported that the Trump administration is set to include Chinese chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp and China National Offshore Oil Corp in its list of companies which allegedly have ties to the military.

Chinese Foreign Ministry said that firmly opposed to politicising relevant cooperation amid reports of the US to add China's companies to defence blacklist.

Ministry stressed that hoped that the US would not erect barriers and obstacles to China-US cooperation.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning US citizens and companies from purchasing securities of Chinese companies which Washington believes could be linked to the Chinese military beginning from 11 January.

In turn, Beijing has criticised the move, stating that there is no evidence to back up the alleged ties to the military.

The United States and China have been on strained terms since 2017, when Washington's updated National Security Strategy portrayed China, a long-time advocate of a multipolar world, as a major threat to the US interests in world politics.

The bilateral relationship further soared in the summer of 2018, when Washington hiked duties on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of reciprocal tariffs and waged a brutal economic confrontation with diplomatic repercussions, which is often referred to as a trade war.