Register
23:11 GMT24 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    US Troops Stationed in Germany Train on New Anti-Air Variant of Stryker Armored Vehicle

    US Army
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    203
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/18/1081263430_0:218:3165:1998_1200x675_80_0_0_15f15afb433870a46d590b2b0221da3f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202011241081263462-us-troops-stationed-in-germany-train-on-new-anti-air-variant-of-stryker-armored-vehicle/

    The US has rushed development of several new short-range anti-air systems to address the rising threat posed by drones and close a key gap in US air defenses, which have long prioritized taking down ballistic missiles.

    A group of US troops in Germany has traveled to New Mexico’s White Sands Missile Range to test out the Interim Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (IM-SHORAD) system currently in development. The range conducted live-fire tests with the IM-SHORAD over the summer as part of its Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) drills intended to link up various US anti-air assets.

    “The reason why this platoon is out here from Germany is we’ll be fielding the first system into the Army, so it not only gets us to test the system, but also understand how to use it so we can go back to our home unit and train with them on the system,” 1st Lt. Ryan Pitcher, the unit’s platoon leader, said in a US Army news release.

    The 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment based in Ansbach, Germany, presently uses the Humvee-based Avenger system that IM-SHORAD is intended to replace. That makes their thoughts on how well the system is designed and operates invaluable while the vehicle remains in the prototype phase.

    Boeing and General Dynamics
    A Boeing-General Dynamics Land Systems Interim Maneuver Short Range Air Defense [IM-SHORAD] Stryker vehicle

    The IM-SHORAD isn’t totally different from the Avenger. Mounted on one of the Stryker wheeled armored vehicles already in use by US Forces Europe, the system includes a 360-degree Avenger air defense turret sporting FIM-92 Stinger and AGM-114 Longbow Hellfire missiles as well as an XM914 30-millimeter cannon and a 7.62-millimeter machine gun. However, the vehicle also carries its own radar and doesn’t take the cumbersome time the Avenger does to set up and pack up, which increases its survivability.

    The Army recently signed a $1.2 billion contract with General Dynamics Land Systems to produce, test, and deliver 28  Stryker IM-SHORADs, and in the longer run, the service wants 144 systems spread across four battalions by 2023.

    IM-SHORAD is just one of a host of short-range air defense systems under development by the Pentagon in the wake of a devastating drone attack on two Saudi oil facilities in September 2019. When the Army’s Patriot air defense systems were unable to engage the swarm of suicide drones the Yemeni Houthi movement claimed responsibility for launching, it opened eyes at the Pentagon, which set out to develop as many as five anti-drone systems in 2020, including IM-SHORAD but also laser systems and even jamming devices.

    IM-SHORAD will not be the weapon’s name forever, though. Task & Purpose reported earlier this year that an online poll would decide which of several potential names the vehicle might get, with one of them reportedly being “Manticore” after the fictional missile-armed tank from the Warhammer 40,000 tabletop gaming franchise.

    Related:

    Israel Delivers First of Two Iron Dome Air Defense Radars to US
    US Army’s Europe, Africa Commands Unite as Rumors Swirl of Potential Somalia Withdrawal
    US Army Plans to Mount Anti-Aircraft Lasers on Stryker Armored Vehicles
    Tags:
    testing, US Army, White Sands Missile Range, US Army Stryker, air defense, short-range
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A tourist with a face mask takes a picture with her mobile phone at the entrance of the Bailong Elevator in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's Hunan province.
    'Hundred Dragons Elevator', the World's Highest Outdoor Lift That Inspired 'Avatar' Creators
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse