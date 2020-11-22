Register
17:32 GMT22 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Map of Europe

    ‘Historic Allies, Not Vassals’: Debate Continues on Contentious Issue of European Army, US Reliance

    © AFP 2020 / PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202011221081243098-historic-allies-not-vassals-debate-continues-on-contentious-issue-of-european-army-us-reliance/

    European politicians have long been debating the contentious issue of creating their own army, independent of the United States and NATO, with Paris particularly enthusiastic about the idea, and Berlin expressing scepticism. Though the subject of heated discussion, the issue has yet to move beyond debate.

    In early November, in response to criticism from French President Emmanuel Macron, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer repeated her insistence that Europe must continue to rely on US security guarantees, citing “sobering facts”.

    Kramp-Karrenbauer found herself in a heated exchange with the French leader after he levelled criticisms at her in an interview with Le Grand Continent over an op-ed in POLITICO on 2 November.

    In the latter, the German minister argued that “Europe still needs America". She also argued that “illusions of European strategic autonomy must come to an end” because “Europeans will not be able to replace America’s crucial role as a security provider".

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a virtual news conference with French president Emmanuel Macron, on the screen, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany November 10, 2020
    © REUTERS / Markus Schreiber/Pool
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a virtual news conference with French president Emmanuel Macron, on the screen, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany November 10, 2020

    The French president immediately responded by saying he “profoundly” disagrees with Kramp-Karrenbauer’s position. Macron described her argument as “a historical misinterpretation,” and went so far as to claim that ssthe German Chancellor Angela Merkel didn’t share this stance, either.

    “The United States will only respect us as allies if we are serious about our own position, and if we have our own sovereignty regarding our defence,” said Macron, who earlier, in 2019, warned European countries that they can no longer rely on America to defend its NATO allies.

    “What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO,” Macron said in a blunt interview with The Economist at the time, later explaining that he intended his words to be a "wake-up call" for alliance members.

    This is not the first time the French leader has raised the issue of a European army. In 2018, on the eve of the anniversary of the end of the First World War, he highlighted the benefits of creating a common European army.

    Two long-time allies such as France and America should treat each other with respect, said Macron, and France was a US ally but not a “vassal state”.

    The statements came after US President Donald Trump attacked the French leader on Twitter in the wake of his visit to France, blasting the key US ally over a number of issues, including bringing up the idea of a European army.

    “The United States are our historic ally and will continue to be. It’s the ally with which we take all the risks, with which we carry out the most complicated operations. But being an ally doesn’t mean being a vassal state,” Macron said.

    Contentious Issue of European Army

    The idea of a European army is not new. Five years ago, Jean-Claude Juncker, who was then president of the European Commission, shared his opinion with Welt am Sonntag that the EU needs an army to face up to “threats”, as well as to restore the bloc’s standing around the world.

    Arguing at the time that NATO was not enough as not all members of the transatlantic defence alliance are in the EU, Juncker insisted a common EU army would send important signals to the world.

    The idea of a European army, however, was not met with understanding in the UK.

    The United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Defence at the time, Sir Michael Fallon, categorically stated in 2016 that "this will not happen".

    At a meeting of EU defence ministers in Bratislava, Fallon said it was up to NATO, not the EU, to defend Europe.

    Berlin has regarded the idea of a European army in a more positive light. As German defence minister, Ursula von der Leyen, currently President of the European Commission, pushed for greater security co-operation in the EU, urging a “defence union” and calling for the establishment of an “army of Europeans.”

    “Europe must be able to act independently,” said Von der Leyen.

    Hans-Peter Bartels, as Chairman of the Bundestag Defence Committee, applauded Juncker's ideas.

    “In the end, there will be a European army,” said Bartels in 2017, underscoring that eventually the EU will be organised and eliminate “disorganised, technically fragmented, and duplicate structures."

    Welt am Sonntag also quoted Norbert Röttgen, chairman of the Bundestag's foreign policy committee, as describing a potential EU force as "a vision whose time has come". Röttgen emphasised potential savings in military spending:

    "The European countries spend enormous sums on the military, many times more in total when compared with Russia. Yet our military capabilities remain unsatisfactory from a security standpoint. And they will for as long as we're talking about national mini-armies, which are often doing and purchasing the same things in their miniature formats," said Röttgen.

    Mood Change?

    However, recently the mood has changed in Berlin. On 18 November Kramp-Karrenbauer gave a keynote speech at the University of the German Federal Armed Forces in the northern city of Hamburg to announce that Germany and Europe "cannot protect themselves" without the US.

    “The idea of Europe's strategic autonomy goes too far if it fosters the illusion that we can guarantee security, stability and prosperity in Europe without NATO and without the US," she said, adding:

    "Without America's nuclear and conventional capabilities, Germany and Europe cannot protect themselves. Those are the plain facts.”

    Referring to the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in the US, she argued that although Germany and Europe should take on more responsibility, the possible change of administration in Washington might provide new opportunities as well as new challenges.

    “We want Europe to be a strong partner for the United States on an equal footing and not a protégé in need of help,” she added.

    The issue of a common, supranational EU army remains in the realm of talks among European allies, as they look to the US and the developments unfolding in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, of which American media has projected Democrat Joe Biden to be the winner despite incumbent Republican Donald Trump’s team launching lawsuits to contest the outcome, crying "fraud".

    Related:

    UK Army Withdraws Thousands of Troops From Germany in 'Biggest Relocation Exercise' - Reports
    Macron Wants to Replace Donald Trump as Leader of the NATO Alliance - Professor
    Emmanuel Macron Says NATO Cannot Replace Joint European Defence in Talks With Polish Counterpart
    Merkel: New Germany-France Treaty Step Toward European Army (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Jean-Claude Juncker, Germany, Germany, France, France, US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, NATO, NATO, Emmanuel Macron
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A tourist with a face mask takes a picture with her mobile phone at the entrance of the Bailong Elevator in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's Hunan province.
    'Hundred Dragons Elevator', the World's Highest Outdoor Lift That Inspired 'Avatar' Creators
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse