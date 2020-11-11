Register
22:05 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with the defenсe ministry leadership, heads of federal agencies and defenсe industry enterprises at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the resort city of Sochi, Russia.

    Putin Unveils New Command Post for Russia’s Strategic Nukes as New START’s Fate Hangs in Balance

    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    1201
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0b/1081130128_112:0:3752:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_ada857d4431f59c4a0382466d672beec.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202011111081130473-putin-unveils-new-command-post-for-russias-strategic-nukes-as-new-starts-fate-hangs-in-balance/

    In October, the Russian President proposed extending the 2010 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, for one year without any preconditions. US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien shot the idea down out of hand. The arms treaty will expire in February 2021 unless Moscow and Washington can agree to renew it.

    A new, “almost absolutely” protected command centre for Russia’s strategic nuclear forces is nearing the final stages of construction, and will allow Moscow to issue a retaliatory attack order even after being hit in a nuclear first strike, Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed.

    “I have been informed that a new command post with almost absolute protection, including against strategic nuclear forces, is in the final stages of construction,” Putin said, speaking with officials from the Ministry of Defence, defence enterprises and other officials on Wednesday.

    “It is important that all equipment, material, and communications systems for controlling nuclear forces continue to be modern, simple and reliable, like a Kalashnikov rifle, and be consistently upgraded according to plan,” Putin added.

    According to the President, much has already been done in recent years to keep the control systems for Russia’s strategic arsenal “maintained at the highest level,” with both stationary and mobile command posts undergoing modernisation to expand their operational capabilities, including elements such as resistance to jamming/electromagnetic interference.

    “Today, all command posts allow for the receipt of comprehensive data on the situation in real time and, on the basis of this information, assess the situation and make informed decisions,” Putin said, stressing that the combat readiness of Russia’s nuclear triad depends on its sustainability in the event of war.
    Launch of the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk launch site
    © Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
    Launch of the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk launch site

    New START Hangs Under the Sword of Damocles

    Putin’s comments follow remarks he made on Tuesday about the importance of saving the New START agreement, where he reiterated that Moscow would not be dragged into a new “exhausting” arms race with Washington. At the same time, Putin indicated that Russia would continue to upgrade its nuclear arsenal, which he called the main guarantor of the country’s security.

    The 39th and final B-52G Stratofortress, tail number 58-0224, accountable under the New START Treaty (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) with Russia, is shown at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group boneyard Thursday, May 21, 2015 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Ariz. The United States cut the tails off 39 B-52G's in order to remove them from treaty accountability, as they still count as nuclear-capable delivery platforms with their tails attached. The tails are angled at 30 degrees so Russian satellites can view compliance. Tail number 58-0224, nicknamed Sweet Tracy, flew combat missions over North Vietnam in Operation Linebacker II, which began Dec. 18, 1972 and lasted 11 nights. This particular B-52G, 58-0224, targeted the Yen Vien Railroad Yards and the Hanoi Railroad Repair Yards. At the time, bomber was stationed in Guam.
    © AP Photo / Matt York
    US Rejection of Putin's New START Extension Proposal Lacks Deep Analysis, Russian Envoy Says
    In October, amid a deadlock in negotiations on New START, Putin proposed extending the treaty for another year without any preconditions. Washington dismissed the proposal as a “non-starter.” With the Trump administration pulling out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) last year, New START is now the last major strategic arms agreement between the nuclear superpowers.

    Russia has committed vast material and scientific resources to upgrading its nuclear arsenal over the past two decades, reacting to a number of US decisions, including Washington’s move to pull out of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002, and the creation of missile defence systems in Eastern Europe. In the early 2000s, Pentagon planners began dabbling with the concept of a ‘Prompt Global Strike’ – or the idea of carrying out a massed precision-guided conventional strike to decapitate an adversary’s defences and nuclear response capability.  Russia has responded by creating a range of nuclear-capable hypersonic weapons capable of outmanoeuvring any existing or prospective missile defence systems, hence guaranteeing a nuclear response capability.

    Avangard hypersonic missile system
    © Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
    Avangard hypersonic missile system

    Russia’s nuclear doctrine commits Moscow commits not to be the first to use nuclear weapons in the event of war. At the same time, Russia reserves the right to retaliate in response to conventional aggression so severe that it threatens the survival of the state.

    Related:

    Russia's Nuclear Defence Capacity 'Guaranteed Excessive', Creator of Major Missiles Says
    Putin: Russia Won't Join Arms Race, But Will Continue Upgrading Nuclear Arsenal to Tackle Threats
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse