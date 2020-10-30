Register
22:24 GMT30 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Defense Ministry officers stand in front of the first domestically-made stealth aircraft, X-2, at Nagoya Airport in Toyoyama town, central Japan, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016.

    Japan Unveils the Lead Developer of its New Stealth Fighter Jet

    © AP Photo / Emily Wang
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 93
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202010301080932389-japan-unveils-the-lead-developer-of-its-new-stealth-fighter-jet/

    Japan is planning to upgrade its military air fleet with minimal foreign assistance. The government refused project proposals from American and British companies, including Lockheed Martin and Boeing, because the successful tests of the Japanese experimental stealth fighter X-2 opened great opportunities for country’s aircraft industry.

    Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has been picked as the lead developer for Japan's next-generation F-X stealth fighter that will enter service in the 2030s. The company will also consider the opportunity to attract foreign subcontractors to participate in some parts of the project, but the construction of key elements, such as the engine and combat systems, will be entrusted to Japanese companies.

    The cost of the entire project could exceed $40 billion, with the Defense Ministry planning to allocate more than half a billion dollars just for the preliminary research.

    Currently, Japan is planning to renew its fighter aircraft fleet, which includes 290 vehicles. The new aircraft is supposed to replace the multirole F-2 fighter, manufactured by Mitsubishi in conjunction with Lockheed Martin. Obsolete F-4 fighters are also going to be replaced, partly by purchasing F-35 American aircraft.

    FILE - This Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, file photo provided by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) shows the launch of the U.S. military's land-based Aegis missile defense testing system, that later intercepted an intermediate range ballistic missile, from the Pacific Missile Range Facility on the island of Kauai in Hawaii
    © AP Photo / Mark Wright/Missile Defense Agency
    Japan to Develop New Missile Defence Plan After Abandoning Aegis Ashore Systems, Abe Says

    As sources from the Japanese Defense Ministry told Reuters in March, Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co and other industrial giants offered Japan their designs for the F-X, but all the proposals were rejected, as Japanese officials “hadn’t met their needs”. It is believed that one of the main reasons for the refusal was the technology demonstrator X-2, constructed in 2016 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. It showed encouraging results and made Japan the fourth nation with its own stealth jet (after the US, Russia and China). X-2’s achievements could be applied to the next-generation stealth fighter.

    A prototype of the first Japan-made stealth fighter X-2 Shinshin, formerly called ATD-X
    © REUTERS / Kyodo
    A prototype of the first Japan-made stealth fighter X-2 Shinshin, formerly called ATD-X

    Japan is actively increasing its defense capacity amid the growing threats from China and North Korea. For now, the JSDF is the fifth-most powerful military and has the world's fifth-largest military budget.

    In 2012, the government approved a large-scale reform project in order to turn the Japan Self-Defense Forces into an actual army. In 2017, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set a 2020 deadline for revising Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution that excludes war as a means of achieving national interests.

    Tags:
    aircraft, Japan Self-Defense Forces, Japanese fighters, Japan, stealth fighter, fighter jet
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 October
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 October
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse