Indian Navy Fires Anti-Ship Missile, Blowing up Target 'at Max Range' in Bay of Bengal - Photos

The Indian Navy carried out a live firing drill of another anti-ship missile (AShM) from its guided missile corvette the INS Kora in the Bay of Bengal at "maximum range" on Friday.
The anti-ship missile successfully hit the target ship with “precise accuracy”, the Navy said. It shared pictures of the missile severely damaging the target, blowing up in flames. It is believed that the damaged ship is the erstwhile INS Cannanore, which was among the last minesweepers in service with the Navy.
#AShM fired by #IndianNavy's Guided Missile Corvette #INSKora hits the target at max range with precise accuracy in #BayofBengal.— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) October 30, 2020
Target ship severely damaged & in flames.#IndianNavy #MissionDeployed & #CombatReady.#StrikeFirst #StrikeHard #StrikeSure#हरकामदेशकेनाम pic.twitter.com/EJwlAcN781
The warship INS Kora, which fired the missile, was commissioned into service in 1998 and is equipped with Kh-35 anti-ship missiles.
