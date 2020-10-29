Register
20:23 GMT29 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Watch: US Air Force Test-Fires 50-Year-Old Minuteman III ICBM

    Tech Sgt. Patrick Harrower
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    203
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1d/1080918792_0:434:2866:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_b47e608917ec0ed725232deb8a277b6a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202010291080918884-watch-us-air-force-test-fires-50-year-old-minuteman-iii-icbm/

    In its fourth scheduled test of 2020, the US Air Force launched an unarmed LGM-30 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) early Thursday morning to verify the half-century-old rocket’s instruments still work. The Pentagon recently signed a deal for Northrop Grumman to build the Minuteman III’s replacement.

    As is typical of Minuteman III tests, the solid-fueled three-stage rocket was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on the California coast and traveled 4,200 miles to splash down in a test range in Kwajalein Atoll, a massive coral atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands in the western Pacific Ocean. The test began at 12:27 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, according to a news release by the base.

    The launch was scheduled for Wednesday, but delayed because of poor weather conditions in Kwajalein.

    The purpose of such tests is essentially practice: Air Force Global Strike Command said the launches “validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system as they are conducted to test the entire intercontinental ballistic missile system.”

    The Minuteman missiles were built in the early 1960s and pioneered the use of solid fuel in ICBMs, enabling them to be stored while ready to fire for long periods of time. The innovation also allowed the US to create “missile farms,” where dozens of Minutemen were controlled by a relatively small crew. The missile’s third iteration, the Minuteman III, was yet another innovation: it was the first ICBM to have multiple independent reentry vehicle (MIRV) capability; however, all 450 missiles deployed today have just one massive warhead.

    Last month, defense contractor Northrop Grumman was awarded a $13.3 billion contract to design and build the Minuteman III’s replacement under the Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) initiative. However, the Pentagon estimates the total cost of replacing the entire ICBM fleet will top $95.8 billion. The Air Force hopes to begin introducing the new missiles by 2029.

    A separate project by the National Nuclear Security Administration, the division of the US Department of Energy responsible for the US nuclear arsenal, aims to modernize the W87 nuclear warhead on top of many of the Minuteman IIIs. A recent Government Accountability Office report estimates the cost of updating the 450-kiloton warhead will be at least $14.8 billion.

    According to the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, which is heading the effort, the new W87-1 warheads will continue to be used atop the new GBSD missiles, along with a new reentry vehicle.

    Related:

    Photos: China Tests ‘Carrier Killer’ Ballistic Missile as US Fires Off Minuteman III ICBM
    North Korea Shows Off Mystery New ICBM in Massive Display of Military Might – Photos, Videos
    Pentagon Estimates New Nuclear-Armed ICBM Arsenal Will Cost $95.8 Billion
    Tags:
    replacement, US Air Force, test, ICBMs, Minuteman III
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Upper East Side planter box is decorated ghoulishly for Halloween on 28 October 2020 in New York City. Many Halloween events have been cancelled or adjusted with additional safety measures because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
    Halloween is Near: Skeletons and Ghosts in New York City
    Deadly COVID Envy
    Deadly COVID Envy
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse