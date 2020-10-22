Beijing Calls on US to Cancel Arms Sale to Taiwan

"We call on the US side to recognize the serious harm caused by the arms sale to Taiwan and adhere to the ‘One China’ policy and the China-US three joint communique, halt military communications with Taiwan and cancel related plans on arms sale to Taiwan," Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman, said during a regular press briefing.
Zhao’s comments came in response to the US State Department's decision to approve the proposed sale of three weapons systems to Taiwan, valued at $1.8 billion, on Wednesday.
Tensions across the Taiwan Strait escalated in recent months after the Trump administration stepped up its engagement with local authorities in Taiwan.
Beijing has always called Taiwan "an inseparable part of its territory" and asked other countries to adhere to the "One China" policy.
