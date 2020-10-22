Register
11:13 GMT22 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    INS Kavaratti

    New Anti-Submarine Corvette to Give Delhi a Boost in Indian Ocean Amid Growing Chinese Presence

    © Photo : GRSE - Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd/twitter
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/16/1080846846_0:133:1280:853_1200x675_80_0_0_2c5173947d12966d7b028afc6f09d98f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202010221080844199-new-anti-submarine-corvette-to-give-delhi-a-boost-in-indian-ocean-amid-growing-chinese-presence/

    India’s Navy chief has been pointing out the increased presence of Chinese submarines and warships in the Indian Ocean as of late. Under “Mission Based Deployment”, the Indian Navy has reinforced its dominance in the region.

    The Indian Navy inducted a potent stealth anti-submarine warfare corvette, the Kavaratti, on Thursday with an aim to further boost its capability in the Indian Ocean, where it is facing tough competition from the People’s Liberation Army Navy. The ship has up to 90% domestic content, but it joined the Navy four years later than planned, also running 250% over budget.

    “Kavaratti has [a] state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite capable of detecting and prosecuting submarines. The ship’s weapons and sensors suite is predominantly indigenous and showcases the nation’s growing capability in this niche area”, the Indian Navy said. The Navy claimed that the induction of the Kavaratti will enhance its war preparedness.

    The Navy said that the ship, which can sail at a top speed of 25 knots, has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments.

    The Kavaratti's induction marked the end of Project 28, which was the Indian Navy’s most ambitious, most delayed, and most budget-busting warship project. Under Project 28, the state-owned shipbuilder GRSE has delivered four anti-submarine corvettes since 2012.

    While maintaining that the Indian Navy cannot compete with China’s massive warship building owing to resource constraints, Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said that New Delhi has a strategy in place to remain the dominant force in the Indian Ocean region. The Indian Navy has set up a network of coastal surveillance outposts in the region that would allow New Delhi to keep an eye on the Indian Ocean’s maritime traffic.

    Related:

    Indian Navy 'Prepared for Immediate Deployment' Amid China's Increased Activities in Region
    China Enters Indian Ocean at Time of COVID-19 Crisis, India’s Navy Hurting More Than Expected
    Tags:
    Indian Ocean, People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, China, Indian Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Paris Hilton Stylist to American Media Phenomenon: Kim Kardashian Turns 40.
    From Paris Hilton Stylist to American Media Phenomenon: Kim Kardashian Turns 40
    Dumb & Trumper
    Dumb & Trumper
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse