Made in Britain: UK Defence Ministry on Mission to Bring Warship Production Home

UK Defence Minister, who sees shipbuilding as historically a “British success story”, has pledged to have British-led teams produce vital warship supplies and technical support to the Royal Navy's aircraft carriers.

Ben Wallace said in a Wednesday statement by the UK Ministry of Defence that he was “determined to revitalise this amazing industry as part of this Government’s commitment to build back better.”

The competition to build 3 Fleet Solid Support warships will require a large portion of the work to be done in Britain. A Fleet Solid Support Ship is designed to supply ammunition, explosives, food and other necessities to Royal Navy ships at sea.

The requirement for the manufacturing team to be led by a British company is meant to boost the shipbuilding industry at home, even though international companies will be permitted to collaborate with UK firms.

The initiative will create highly skilled jobs for UK workers, as planned by the Defence Ministry.

“The Fleet Solid Support warships competition will be the genesis of a great UK shipbuilding industry, and allow us to develop the skills and expertise for the shipyards of tomorrow,” Wallace said.

The Fleet Solid Support warships will support HMS Queen Elizabeth and Prince of Wales as part of the Carrier Strike Group, which will undertake its first operational deployment in 2021. https://www.royalnavy.mod.uk/news-and-latest-activity/news/2020/october/05/201005-hms-queen-elizabeth-carrier-strike

Day two of the Atlantic Future Forum is underway on @HMSQNLZ. #UK and #UnitedStates delegates are discussing matters from global competition to space. The event is being co-hosted by First Sea Lord @AdmTonyRadakin #AFForum2020 @FutureAtlantic



🔗 https://t.co/ZxOZoBinKm pic.twitter.com/toq9o8xqUm — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) October 21, 2020​

The statement by Ben Wallace came during the events of the Atlantic Future Forum on 20-21 October, where UK and US officials plan to discuss trade, defence and security.