South Korea Acquires 24 New F-35A Stealth Fighters From US in Defence Revamp, Reports Say

The Korea Herald newspaper reported citing the Defence Ministry’s arms procurement agency that 24 news F-35A stealth fighters have joined the Air Force.
"We experienced some delay in the delivery due to the COVID-19 situation, but through South Korea-US coordination, the delivery has been normalized as planned", the Defence Acquisition Programme Administration said in a parliamentary audit report, according to the paper.
Arrivals of the F-35As are expected to carry on through 2021 and make up a squadron of 40 planes altogether and facilities to store them are expected to be completed by the end of the year, the Herald reported.
The Lockheed Martin-built squadron, with a price tag north of $6 billion, is set to be the centrepiece of South Korea’s defence strategy, at once boosting its strike force and reconnaissance capabilities across the board.
