US Service Member Stationed in South Korea Accused of Sexual Assault, Probe Underway

Police say the service member met the woman for drinks at a local bar on September 27 after the pair initially met through a mobile chat app some time prior. Citing police, Stars & Stripes reported that the service member allegedly assaulted the woman in her home in Iksan, a city and major railway junction in North Jeolla Province.
An unidentified Iksan police officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity with Stars & Stripes, confirmed that the victim, who is in her 20s, filed a complaint against the service member on October 3. However, the officer declined to provide additional details, since the investigation is still ongoing.
US Forces Korea (USFK) confirmed to the outlet that it is cooperating with the South Korean police and other local authorities during the investigation.
“We can confirm we are aware of the allegations of sexual assault committed by a USFK service member against a Korean citizen,” spokesman Col. Lee Peters said in an email to the outlet.
“Unfortunately, we cannot comment further [on] the details of the incident as the case is under active investigation,” he added.
The latest development adds to a documented history of sexual assaults committed by US service members against residents of South Korea.
In 2017, a US soldier stationed at a base in Pyeongtaek was detained on suspicion of sexually assaulting a Korean-Canadian woman, Stars & Stripes reported at the time. Reports of violent attacks on South Koreans have also prompted many residents to call on the South Korean government to terminate diplomatic ties that allow US troops in the country.
