India Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile

Amid its persisting standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, India successfully test-fired an extended-range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Sunday from the Indian Navy’s locally-built stealth destroyer, the INS Chennai, which, unlike other destroyers, features 16 missile chambers instead of eight.
The missile successfully hit the target with pinpoint accuracy after performing extremely complex manoeuvres in the Arabian Sea.
BrahMos, as a ‘prime strike weapon’, will ensure the warship’s fortitude by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges.
#BREAKING: Brahmos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired today on 18th October 2020 from Indian Navy’s indigenously-built stealth destroyer— Indian Defence (@IndiaDefNetwork) October 18, 2020
INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Sea. The missile hit the target successfully with pin-point accuracy.(Filepic) pic.twitter.com/cKydAgveF0
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chairman of DRDO Dr G. Satheesh Reddy congratulated the scientists and all DRDO, BrahMos, and Indian Navy personnel for the successful launch.
Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, BrahMos and Indian Navy for the successful launch.— DRDO (@DRDO_India) October 18, 2020
Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy, congratulated the scientists and all personnel of DRDO, BrahMos, Indian Navy and industry for the successful feat
On 30 September, India had successfully test-fired a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, with a domestically-manufactured booster from a test facility off the coast of the state of Odisha state.
The Brahmos supersonic cruise missile was held hailed as an important milestone in the Indo-Russian military partnership since the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed it in collaboration with Russian military technology firm NPOM.
India has conducted a slew of missile tests recently, including that of RUDRAM, which is the first India-produced anti-radiation, long-range missile developed in the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)