Graphic Video of Aftermath of Mexican Mi-17 Helicopter Crash-Landing Released

Local Mexican broadcaster TVP has released a video depicting the aftermath of the crash of a Mexican Navy Mi-17 MTV-1 that occurred on 16 October. The video shows the propellers of the helicopter still spinning as personnel from the Villahermosa-Capitan Carlos Perez Airport rush to aid crewmates scattered on the field near the aircraft.
WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO IS EXTREMELY GRAPHIC AND MAY OFFEND SENSIBILITIES!
The incident happened, when the helicopter was already taxiing along the landing strip after it returned from a recognisance mission prematurely due to heavy rains. For reasons that still remain unknown, the vehicle hit a control tower and lost its tail boom. The accident resulted in no fatalities, but left five of eight crewmembers with injuries ranging from lacerations to bone fractures. They all remain in stable condition for now.
