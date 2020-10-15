Register
21:26 GMT15 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Video: China Tests Launching Suicide Drone Swarm From Truck, Helicopter

    Sputnik Screenshot
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    2131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0f/1080782742_16:0:1439:800_1200x675_80_0_0_9e5f5f3068a1c9dabfff87aed11f647b.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202010151080782807-video-china-tests-launching-suicide-drone-swarm-from-truck-helicopter/

    China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) recently tested launching suicide drones from a variety of platforms, including dropping them from a helicopter and launching them from the back of a truck fitted with dozens of launchers.

    The China Academy of Electronics and Information Technology (CAEIT) recently tested launching suicide drones in several different ways, according to new footage of the drills.

    In the September test, tubular drones with spring-loaded folding wings were launched from a large box launcher on the back of a Dongfeng Mengshi 6x6 truck. The rectangular launcher has 48 tubes arranged in four rows of 12, giving it the appearance of a multiple rocket launcher. The footage also shows a drone of the same type being dropped from a helicopter. In both launches, the drone’s wings burst from the breakaway casing, and the craft took to the skies after being fired.

    In one scene, close to a dozen of the drones can be seen swarming in the sky. In a combat situation, the devices would be able to loiter above the battlefield until a target appears - hence their other name of “loitering munition.” The final part of the video shows a drone homing in on a target.

    Little information about the drill is available, but the drones seen in the film seem very similar to the CH-901, one of two kinds of loitering munitions the PLA said earlier this year it was developing. According to the Global Times, the CH-901 is 1.2 meters long, weighs 9 kilograms, can fly up to 150 kilometers per hour and can loiter in the skies for two hours. However, these could be modified versions or a totally different system.
    Sputnik Screenshot
    A swarm of loitering munitions, also called suicide drones, launched by the China Academy of Electronics and Information Technology in a September 2020 test

    CAEIT is part of the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, a state-owned firm that adapts civilian electronics for military applications. In May 2018, the company set a new record by coordinating a swarm of 200 fixed-wing drones at once, Yicai reported.

    Suicide drones have topped the Pentagon’s list of concerns since dozens of the devices paralyzed the Saudi oil industry during a pair of attacks in September 2019 that were claimed by the Yemeni Houthi movement, but blamed by US intelligence on Iran. Washington has set about creating several close-range anti-air systems to take on drones, including vehicle-mounted systems like the proposed Direct Fire Defeat System, which would be fitted on US Marine Corps Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, and the Interim Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (IM-SHORAD), a modified Stryker armored vehicle carrying anti-air missiles.

    Related:

    ‘Persistent Eye in the Sky’: Spy Drones Deployed Abroad Are Being Modified to Police US Cities
    Saudi Coalition Destroys Explosive Drone Launched by Houthis Towards Saudi Arabia - SPA
    US Schedules Test Flight of 5th Generation Drone Prototype in Late October
    Tags:
    test, drone swarm, suicide drone, People's Liberation Army, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    It's Steaming Men, Hallelujah: Australian Firefighters Get Naked for Calendar
    Sickening Smooch
    Sickening Smooch
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse