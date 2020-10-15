Register
02:01 GMT16 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lockheed F-104G Starfighter Luftwaffe 21+69 seen at the air base in Nörvenich

    German Air Force Reportedly Take Part in Secret NATO Drills Simulating Use of Nuclear Weapons

    © CC BY 2.0 / Clemens Vasters
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0f/1080781807_0:392:2730:1928_1200x675_80_0_0_98c458ccf3a87eb07309b0454d67ed1c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202010151080781929-german-air-force-reportedly-take-part-in-secret-nato-drills-simulating-use-of-nuclear-weapons/

    Numerous reports strongly suggest that Germany hosts certain amount of the American nuclear weapons as a member of the NATO alliance, but these reports remain unconfirmed on the official level.

    The German Luftwaffe took part in secretive drills codenamed "Steadfast Noon", which involved the use of aircraft designed to carry nuclear weapons at times of war, Deutschen-Presse Agentur has reported. According to the news agency, the drills took place at Nörvenich Air Base in North Rhine-Westphalia land of Germany, which is believed to be a possible site hosting the US missiles, allegedly deployed in the country.

    The DPA said the Luftwaffe was not using the actual nukes in the military exercise, but were rather practising the transportation of these armaments from the underground warehouses where they are purportedly stored, and training in attaching them to nuclear-capable aircraft.

    A German air force Tornado jet takes off from the German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015
    © REUTERS / Fabian Bimmer
    A German air force Tornado jet takes off from the German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015

    The "Steadfast Noon" drills reportedly take part every year, and are used to train NATO forces in nuclear war scenarios. This year they coincided with the "Resilient Guard" exercises, which take part at Buchel Air Base – another site suspected of hosting the alleged US nuclear arsenal stored in the country. As part of the Resilient Guard war games, the German Air Force trained in defending the base against aerial attack using the American Patriot missile systems.

    This year's alleged "Steadfast Noon" military drills come amid concerns over the recent uptick in tensions between global nuclear powers. The US decision to withdraw from the Intermediate‑Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in August 2019 and the unclear prospects of the New START treaty, which expires in 2021, contribute to these concerns.

    Boeing OC-135B Open Skies
    © Photo : U.S. Air Force
    Germany's Maas Calls US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty Blow to Nuclear Disarmament

    The INF accord limited Russia and the US' ability to develop missile systems operating in ranges between 500 and 5500 kilometres, while the New START treaty has been constraining the two states' nuclear arsenals. Washington hinted that it might restore the INF if China joins the accord and was trying to draw Beijing into negotiations with Russia related to the extension of the New START accord. China, however, stressed that it has neither the interest nor the need to take part in either of these accords since its nuclear arsenal is far smaller compared to the Russian and American ones.

    Related:

    Secret NATO Military Exercises in Germany Drill Nuclear War Scenario – Report
    US Nuclear Weapons Should Be Out of Germany Along With Its Troops, German Lawmaker Says
    US Reportedly Modernized Nuclear Weapon in Germany in Secret Operation in 2019
    Germany's Maas Calls US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty Blow to Nuclear Disarmament
    Future of NATO Nuclear Agreement in Question? Germany Struggles to Replace Aging Tornado Jets
    Tags:
    military exercise, military drills, Luftwaffe, Germany, nuclear war, nuclear weapons
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    It's Steaming Men, Hallelujah: Australian Firefighters Get Naked for Calendar
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse