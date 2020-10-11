What Message Did Kim Jong-un Want to Send With Massive Nighttime Parade?

On Saturday, North Korea marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers’ Party, with a grand nighttime parade featuring thousands of troops and hundreds of pieces of military equipment held in Pyongyang.

North Korea’s massive predawn parade was aimed more-so at a domestic audience than Pyongyang’s potential adversaries, says Kim Dong-yup, veteran North Korea watcher, ex-military officer and professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far East Studies.

“In my opinion, there were no special messages for South Korea or the United States in Chairman Kim Jong-un’s speech,” the academic explains.

“Some analysts will probably find it important that in the first part of his speech, he conveyed words of support to the people of the whole world, expressed warm feelings to his compatriots in the South and the hope that the crisis is soon overcome and that the North and South can join hands once again. But I would just say that this is formal political rhetoric,” Kim suggests.

According to the former military officer, one thing that caught him off-guard during Kim’s speech was the North Korean leader’s unusually frank apology to the North Korean people for not being able to fully meet their needs and expectations.

In his speech, Kim told his compatriots that he felt “ashamed” that he hasn’t “Been able to repay you properly for your enormous trust,” and added that his “efforts and devotion were not sufficient to bring our people out of difficult livelihoods.”

“One could feel how Kim Jong-un’s voice trembled every now and then, and the expression on his face seemed to show that he was close to weeping several times. This initially confused me, and I deliberately rewatched these moments several times to make sure that I was not mistaken,” Kim Dong-yup says.

On the whole, the observer suggests that Kim’s speech was “very restrained” in terms of its message to foreign audiences, but was “a well-executed performance for the internal audience.”

As for speculation about why the parade was held at night, Kim Dong-yup dismissed suggestions that it may have been held under the cover of darkness in order to hide the country’s new weapons systems from Washington or Seoul, or to avoid provoking these countries.

“If they did not want to display their new weapons, they could have simply avoided showing a recording of the event at all,” the analyst points out. Furthermore, “there were no signs of editing or attempts to hide something, so it’s unlikely that such a motive existed. As far as staging the event at night, in my view it does not indicate any deep message. Judging by the video in which Chairman Kim appears to open the event under the ringing of clock bells striking midnight, the calculation seems to have been to amplify the effect on the internal audience through such a sudden political event. Similar tricks are used in South Korea and around the world.”

New Armaments

Kim Dong-yup spotted multiple new models of weapons systems, as well as upgraded versions of existing systems, at the parade. Among them were 152-mm self-propelled guns, and at least five types of multiple-launch rocket systems, including 122-mm and 240 mm systems and three with ‘super-large’ shells of as much as 400-mm and 600-mm.

© Photo : Korea Central News Agency North Korean MLRS system at parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Workers' Party.

Also present were anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, including ‘Pukguksong-4A’ submarine-launched ballistic missiles. Kim points out that “outwardly, they look similar to the Pukguksong-3 (which have a diameter of 1.5-1.6 meters), which was test-launched on October 2, 2019. But when compared with the height of a human being, the Pukguksong-4A seems to have grown a little, with a diameter of 1.8-2 meters. Taking into consideration the fact that the Pukguksong family of missiles uses solid fuel engines, the larger diameter likely means an improvement in the technology of making the solid fuel more compact and, accordingly, an increase in range. Additionally, given the increase in diameter, it can be assumed that it was created for a larger new submarine which is currently be developed.”

It seems new SLBM - Pukguksong-4A pic.twitter.com/CM1MUoi9Yt — Yuri Lyamin (@imp_navigator) October 10, 2020

Given the fact that no launches of the Pukguksong-4 have been carried out so far, Kim believes it’s impossible to know whether the system displayed at the parade was a production model, a project that’s still under development or a mock-up. “In addition, an increase in the diameter of a solid-propellant rocket can mean not only of work on an SLBM, but also the improvement of the Pukguksong-2, which is intended for launches from the ground. In other words, it can be assumed that a solid-propellant ground-based missile is being developed to replace the Hwasong-12 liquid-fueled missile with an equal range,” he says.

In the second half of the parade, Kim Dong-yup spotted North Korean road-mobile short-range ballistic missile systems which visually appear similar to Russia’s Iskander and America’s MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATacMS), plus Hwasong-12 and Hwasong-15 missiles.

North Korean SRBM a-la Iskander that actively tested in last year. Wheeled and tracked launchers. pic.twitter.com/aiqRWt2YOm — Yuri Lyamin (@imp_navigator) October 10, 2020

Especially for the United States

According to Kim, the never-before-seen intercontinental ballistic missile system which appeared at the parade’s finale and was carried aboard an 11-axle erector launcher was “shown especially for the United States,” presumably as a sign of Pyongyang’s deterrent power.

“It’s still necessary to conduct a detailed comparative analysis, but judging by the images, it has a length of about 24-25 meters, and an increased diameter” compared to the Hwasong-15 ICBM, the observer notes.

“Given the fact that it was not directly named the Hwasong-15, chances are good that this is a mockup, or that development is still ongoing. But we can assume that it belongs to the Hwasong family, and that its main engine also uses a liquid-fueled Pektusan engine. Nevertheless, in its first stage it appears to use not a cluster of 3 engines (in the Hwasong-15 there is a combination of two engines) but a new, more powerful engine for whose creation North Korea carried out tests last December at the Tongch’ang rocket facility.”

© Photo : Korea Central Television Screengrab of North Korean television showing massive new, never-before-seen ICBM in Pyongyang at celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Kim Dong-yup doesn’t believe that the new ICBM necessarily has an increased range, given that the previously unveiled Hwasong-15 already has the capability to carry out a strike anywhere in the continental United States with its 13,000 km range. Instead, he postulates, “the main thing is not the firing range, but an increase in the weight of its warhead, as well as stability and reliability of operation…Given the current level of North Korean technology in the field of miniaturization and weight reduction of nuclear warheads, I do not believe that we are talking about a missile with multiple warheads.”

Finally, the observer recalls that in late 2019, at the fifth plenum of the 5th Plenum of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party, Kim Jong-Un announced that “the world will soon see a new strategic weapon possessed by the DPRK.”

“And it seems that by showing off the Pukguksong-4 and the new ICBM on an 11-axle carrier at this parade, he has fulfilled his promise,” Kim Dong-yup concludes.