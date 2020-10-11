Register
13:37 GMT11 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Massive nighttime parade in Pyongyang, North Korea dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Workers' Party.

    What Message Did Kim Jong-un Want to Send With Massive Nighttime Parade?

    © Photo : Korea Central News Agency
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 41
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0b/1080738578_0:28:1256:734_1200x675_80_0_0_c120254296a08ecb34c9c69a1b69998b.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202010111080738608-what-message-did-kim-jong-un-want-to-send-with-massive-nighttime-parade/

    On Saturday, North Korea marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers’ Party, with a grand nighttime parade featuring thousands of troops and hundreds of pieces of military equipment held in Pyongyang.

    North Korea’s massive predawn parade was aimed more-so at a domestic audience than Pyongyang’s potential adversaries, says Kim Dong-yup, veteran North Korea watcher, ex-military officer and professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far East Studies.

    “In my opinion, there were no special messages for South Korea or the United States in Chairman Kim Jong-un’s speech,” the academic explains.

    “Some analysts will probably find it important that in the first part of his speech, he conveyed words of support to the people of the whole world, expressed warm feelings to his compatriots in the South and the hope that the crisis is soon overcome and that the North and South can join hands once again. But I would just say that this is formal political rhetoric,” Kim suggests.

    According to the former military officer, one thing that caught him off-guard during Kim’s speech was the North Korean leader’s unusually frank apology to the North Korean people for not being able to fully meet their needs and expectations.

    In his speech, Kim told his compatriots that he felt “ashamed” that he hasn’t “Been able to repay you properly for your enormous trust,” and added that his “efforts and devotion were not sufficient to bring our people out of difficult livelihoods.”

    “One could feel how Kim Jong-un’s voice trembled every now and then, and the expression on his face seemed to show that he was close to weeping several times. This initially confused me, and I deliberately rewatched these moments several times to make sure that I was not mistaken,” Kim Dong-yup says.

    On the whole, the observer suggests that Kim’s speech was “very restrained” in terms of its message to foreign audiences, but was “a well-executed performance for the internal audience.”

    As for speculation about why the parade was held at night, Kim Dong-yup dismissed suggestions that it may have been held under the cover of darkness in order to hide the country’s new weapons systems from Washington or Seoul, or to avoid provoking these countries.

    “If they did not want to display their new weapons, they could have simply avoided showing a recording of the event at all,” the analyst points out. Furthermore, “there were no signs of editing or attempts to hide something, so it’s unlikely that such a motive existed. As far as staging the event at night, in my view it does not indicate any deep message. Judging by the video in which Chairman Kim appears to open the event under the ringing of clock bells striking midnight, the calculation seems to have been to amplify the effect on the internal audience through such a sudden political event. Similar tricks are used in South Korea and around the world.”

    New Armaments

    Kim Dong-yup spotted multiple new models of weapons systems, as well as upgraded versions of existing systems, at the parade. Among them were 152-mm self-propelled guns, and at least five types of multiple-launch rocket systems, including 122-mm and 240 mm systems and three with ‘super-large’ shells of as much as 400-mm and 600-mm.

    North Korean MLRS system at parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Workers' Party.
    © Photo : Korea Central News Agency
    North Korean MLRS system at parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Workers' Party.

    Also present were anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, including ‘Pukguksong-4A’ submarine-launched ballistic missiles. Kim points out that “outwardly, they look similar to the Pukguksong-3 (which have a diameter of 1.5-1.6 meters), which was test-launched on October 2, 2019. But when compared with the height of a human being, the Pukguksong-4A seems to have grown a little, with a diameter of 1.8-2 meters. Taking into consideration the fact that the Pukguksong family of missiles uses solid fuel engines, the larger diameter likely means an improvement in the technology of making the solid fuel more compact and, accordingly, an increase in range. Additionally, given the increase in diameter, it can be assumed that it was created for a larger new submarine which is currently be developed.”

    Given the fact that no launches of the Pukguksong-4 have been carried out so far, Kim believes it’s impossible to know whether the system displayed at the parade was a production model, a project that’s still under development or a mock-up. “In addition, an increase in the diameter of a solid-propellant rocket can mean not only of work on an SLBM, but also the improvement of the Pukguksong-2, which is intended for launches from the ground. In other words, it can be assumed that a solid-propellant ground-based missile is being developed to replace the Hwasong-12 liquid-fueled missile with an equal range,” he says.

    In the second half of the parade, Kim Dong-yup spotted North Korean road-mobile short-range ballistic missile systems which visually appear similar to Russia’s Iskander and America’s MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATacMS), plus Hwasong-12 and Hwasong-15 missiles.

    Especially for the United States

    According to Kim, the never-before-seen intercontinental ballistic missile system which appeared at the parade’s finale and was carried aboard an 11-axle erector launcher was “shown especially for the United States,” presumably as a sign of Pyongyang’s deterrent power.

    “It’s still necessary to conduct a detailed comparative analysis, but judging by the images, it has a length of about 24-25 meters, and an increased diameter” compared to the Hwasong-15 ICBM, the observer notes.

    “Given the fact that it was not directly named the Hwasong-15, chances are good that this is a mockup, or that development is still ongoing. But we can assume that it belongs to the Hwasong family, and that its main engine also uses a liquid-fueled Pektusan engine. Nevertheless, in its first stage it appears to use not a cluster of 3 engines (in the Hwasong-15 there is a combination of two engines) but a new, more powerful engine for whose creation North Korea carried out tests last December at the Tongch’ang rocket facility.”
    Screengrab of North Korean television showing massive new, never-before-seen ICBM in Pyongyang at celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Saturday, October 10, 2020.
    © Photo : Korea Central Television
    Screengrab of North Korean television showing massive new, never-before-seen ICBM in Pyongyang at celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Saturday, October 10, 2020.

    Kim Dong-yup doesn’t believe that the new ICBM necessarily has an increased range, given that the previously unveiled Hwasong-15 already has the capability to carry out a strike anywhere in the continental United States with its 13,000 km range. Instead, he postulates, “the main thing is not the firing range, but an increase in the weight of its warhead, as well as stability and reliability of operation…Given the current level of North Korean technology in the field of miniaturization and weight reduction of nuclear warheads, I do not believe that we are talking about a missile with multiple warheads.”

    Finally, the observer recalls that in late 2019, at the fifth plenum of the 5th Plenum of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party, Kim Jong-Un announced that “the world will soon see a new strategic weapon possessed by the DPRK.”

    “And it seems that by showing off the Pukguksong-4 and the new ICBM on an 11-axle carrier at this parade, he has fulfilled his promise,” Kim Dong-yup concludes.

    Related:

    Video of Alleged Firework Display at 75th Anniversary Parade in North Korea Shared Online
    North Korea Shows Off Mystery New ICBM in Massive Display of Military Might – Photos, Videos
    Joe Biden Ready to Meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un if Elected President, Claims Adviser
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse