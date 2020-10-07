Armenia Shares Video of 'Azerbaijani Tank' Being Destroyed in Karabakh

Armenia's Defence Ministry has published a video allegedly depicting the destruction of an Azerbaijani tank during recent clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh. In the footage, shared by MoD Press Secretary Shushan Stepanyan, the military vehicle explodes after receiving a direct hit, after which a cloud of smoke appears.
The Nagorno-Karabakh region, also known as Artsakh, declared independence from Soviet Azerbaijan in 1991, resulting in a conflict between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in 1992-1994. The war claimed thousands of lives, also forcing over a million people to flee the area before Moscow managed to mediate a ceasefire deal between Baku and Yerevan.
Karabakh has since remained an unrecognised state, while relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are still tense as a result of the conflict.
