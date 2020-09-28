Nagorno-Karabakh Flare-Up: Azerbaijani Forces Publish Video of 'Armenian' Tanks Allegedly Eliminated

The conflict between Baku and Yerevan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which declared independence from Azerbaijan in 1991, again escalated on Sunday, with both sides accusing each other of starting the hostilities. Armenia declared a full mobilisation, while Azerbaijan has partially mobilised its forces.

The Azerbaijani military has published a video allegedly depicting the destruction of two Armenian tanks amid the recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The video shows the tank from above as it approaches a second one on the side of a road when it gets hit. A smoke cloud can be seen, as people standing nearby start running away from the tank.

According to Baku, in the first day of the offensive, the Armenian side lost at least 550 people, 18 drones, and 22 tanks as well as several dozen other military vehicles.

The Armenian side denied those reports, stating that around 30 servicemen had been killed and 100 others injured in the clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan also stated that Baku lost hundreds of soldiers in the offensive, with 22 of them having been identified so far.

Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomy, proclaimed independence from what was then Soviet Azerbaijan in 1991.

Since the end of the Nagorno-Karabakh War between Yerevan and Baku in 1994, representatives from both sides have been holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group on the region's disputed status.