Russia's Su-27 Scrambled Due to US Air Force Bomber B-52H Flying Over Poland

"On 24 September 2020, Russian airspace control over Poland detected a US Air Force strategic bomber B-52H approaching the Russian state border," the statement says.
In order to prevent the US bomber from violating Russian airspace, the Western Military District dispatched a Su-27 fighter from air defence forces.
"The Russian fighter carried out an air patrol along the Russian state border and, after the US aircraft moved away from it, returned to the home base," the statement says.
The flight of Russian fighter Su-27 was conducted strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the ministry said.
NATO aircraft have intensified reconnaissance activities near the Russian border over the past month. Moscow has warned that such regular flights by US and NATO aircraft near Russia's border poses the risk of accidental escalation.
