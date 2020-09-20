Register
16:07 GMT20 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    RAF's Typhoon aircraft. File photo

    UK Increases Spy Flights Near Russian Border Trying to Find Moscow’s ‘Vulnerabilities’: Report

    © AP Photo / Petros Karadjias
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107920/93/1079209353_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_52d8981df73008142ac9c450234c08e6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202009201080519361-uk-increases-spy-flights-near-russian-border-trying-to-find-moscows-vulnerabilities-report/

    On Friday, Sergei Rudskoy, chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, said that in 2020, the number of foreign reconnaissance flights in the Black Sea region has increased by 40 percent compared to last year.

    The Times has cited an unnamed senior intelligence source as saying that the information obtained from patrols by RAF fighter jets and Royal Navy warships near Russia’s borders would help UK Defence Ministry experts to identify Moscow’s vulnerabilities and “seek to exploit them”.

    The newspaper referred to 28 British warplanes, including Typhoon fighters, that have been sent to “Russia’s borders on the Black Sea and off the coast of the Kola Peninsula in the Arctic since the last week of August”, in what The Times described as “an unprecedented operation to put Moscow’s military on the defensive”.

    Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was cited by the news outlet as saying that the Arctic patrols’ goal was to preserve “freedom of navigation” and that the UK had “a responsibility to support our Arctic allies such as Norway to preserve the security and stability of the region”.

    “The RAF has a wide variety of cutting-edge capabilities to obtain vital intelligence across the globe. We do not comment on speculation about such operations”, Wallace added.

    The statement came as Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy, head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, said on Friday that this year, foreign spy planes were appearing over the Black Sea 40 percent more often than the year before, with the intensity of foreign aerial reconnaissance near the Crimean Peninsula increasing by 61 percent.

    Earlier this month, Russia’s National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) said that an Su-27 fighter was scrambled to intercept US and UK military aircraft over the Black Sea as they were getting closer to the Russian border.

    An Su-27 airplane during demonstration performances at the exhibition of weapons and military equipment in Rostov-on-Don.
    © Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov
    An Su-27 airplane during demonstration performances at the exhibition of weapons and military equipment in Rostov-on-Don.

    The intercept was the latest in an increasing series of such incidents that have taken place along Russia's maritime borders over the past few months.

    The Russian Defence Ministry has repeatedly warned that the frequency of foreign surveillance flights poses a risk of accidental escalation, while US officials have accused Russian fighter pilots of engaging in “unsafe and unprofessional” interceptions. The Russian military underlines that all of its flights are carried out in accordance with international law.

    Su-27 fighter jet
    © Photo : Press-service of Ukrainian President
    Russia's Su-27 Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnaissance Plane Over Black Sea - Military
    In a separate development this month, the NDCC told reporters that Russia’s Black Sea Fleet had begun tracking the movements of the UK Royal Navy’s HMS Enterprise and the US Navy's USNS Yuma, which entered the Black Sea on Wednesday.

    On 5 September, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu underscored that for the first time since the Cold War, a flotilla of NATO warships had been deployed in the Barents Sea. Shoigu said that Moscow is concerned over NATO’s push to show force by increasing the alliance’s intelligence activities near Russia's borders.

    Related:

    Russian Su-27 Jet Scrambled to Intercept US Spy Plane Over Black Sea - Military
    Watch American Planes Intercepted by Russian Su-30 Over Black Sea
    Russia Scrambles Su-27, Su-30 Fighters to Intercept US Strategic Bombers Over Black, Baltic Seas
    Tags:
    security, borders, flights, RAF (UK), Black Sea, Britain, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model demonstrates a coat from the 1968 autumn-winter collection at the Moscow House of Fashion, August 1967
    Soviet Fashion: Trendy Autumn Outfits for Women in the 1960s and 1970s
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse