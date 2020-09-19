Senior US General Reveals How Pentagon Plans to Avoid ‘Losing’ Nuclear War With Russia, China

Unlike the US, which “reserves the right to use” nuclear weapons in case of conflict, Russia and China’s military doctrines allow for the use of nuclear weapons only in the event of large-scale nuclear or conventional aggression (in Russia’s case) or nuclear attack (in China’s).

Gen. Timothy Ray, commander of the US Air Force’s Global Strike Command, the command controlling the ground and air components of the US nuclear triad, has given America’s potential ‘strategic adversaries’ an insight into the Pentagon’s planning for fighting a nuclear war.

In a recent interview with the Air Force Times, Ray explained that unlike the adversaries in wars which the US has fought across the globe over the past two decades or so, America’s potential Russian and Chinese adversaries threaten the physical annihilation of the United States in the event of conflict.

This, the general stressed, means that the US needs to modernize all three components of its nuclear triad, including bombers, silo-based intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear submarines, in order to respond to Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown’s recent demand that the Air Force “accelerate, change or lose.”

The United States is already in the middle of a $1.5 trillion programme aimed at upgrading its nuclear arsenal, which was started under President Barack Obama and continued and beefed up under Trump, who appropriated additional funds for the creation of new tactical and sea-launched nukes and lowered the threshold for their use in the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review.

By comparison, according to Pentagon estimates, Russia has spent the equivalent of $28 billion, or 53 times less than the US, modernizing its own nuclear arsenal in recent years, with that programme nearing completion with the addition of new hypersonic missile systems capable of evading missile defences. No reliable figures on China’s long-term nuclear weapons spending are available, although the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons estimates that Beijing committed about $10.4 billion to its strategic arsenal in 2019, about 30 percent of the $35.4 billion the US spent the same year.

Pentagon Playing Catch-up

Despite the lopsided spending, Ray said Washington’s potential adversaries are modernizing ‘in a way that the United States is not’, and that these ‘peer nations’ have already effectively upgraded both their nukes and the systems to deliver them.

According to the commander, from his office’s side, the Pentagon’s effort to modernize America’s nuclear triad includes the Air Force’s work to create the B-21 Raider, a next-gen strategic stealth bomber being developed by Northrop Grumman which is expected to enter service in 2025, and to complement Northrop Grumman’s B-2 Spirit, the Rockwell B-1 Lancer, and the ancient but dependable Boeing B-52 Stratofortress which the Air Force already has at its disposal. In the meantime, substantial spending is needed to maintain and modernize the existing stock of aircraft, he said.

Northrop Grumman This is an artist rendering of a B-21 Raider concept in a hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. Ellsworth AFB is one of the bases expected to host the new airframe. (Courtesy graphic by Northrop Grumman)

Ray noted for example that the Pentagon continues to face problems with its B-1 fleet, saying some of the aircraft require “significant structural repairs,” and that Global Strike plans to retire 17 of the 104 planes built due to their improper use in the Middle East in recent years.

The Pentagon plans to order about 100 B-21s, with a 2016 projected cost of $564 million per plane. Pentagon estimates have been known for being woefully wrong, however. The B-21’s predecessor, the B-2, spiked to a per aircraft cost of $2.1 billion in mid-1990s dollars when accounting for R&D, production and testing.

The B-21’s first flight was originally planned to take place next year, but was recently delayed to no earlier than 2022 owing to unforeseen difficulties.

Last week, the Pentagon awarded Northrop Grumman a $13.3 billion contract for the creation of a next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile, dubbed the ‘Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD).

Commenting on that development, Ray said the GBSD would be a welcome replacement for the Minuteman III ICBM presently in service, which he pointed out was originally only meant to serve for about a decade as a transitional missile system, but which ended up being with the Air Force for some 50 years now.

© AP Photo / Charlie Riedel Inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. (File)

“Our contribution to the joint fight, and frankly national-level power, is not a birthright and must be continuously invested in and evolved,” Ray explained. “We must keep our nuclear modernization and investments in long-range strike stable and on time to ensure we’re positioned for the 21st century.”

The GBSD is expected to come online by 2027, and to fully replace the Minuteman IIIs by 2036. They are expected to use a composite fuel, providing a range of at least 15,000 km, but no significant modifications to the existing Minuteman III missile silos in Wyoming, Montana and North Dakota are expected.

No Rest for the Wicked

The commander also emphasized that notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic, his command “never faltered” in continuing to train for the mission they hope never to have to fly, sending bombers and crews to the western Pacific amid tensions with Beijing, as well as Europe and the Arctic against Russia.

These training efforts have not gone unnoticed by the Russian military. In the past three weeks alone, Russian fighter jets have been scrambled at least six times to intercept US bombers over the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk in the Far East, as well as the Black and Baltic seas along Russia’s western frontiers.

Speaking to Russian media earlier this month, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu confirmed that the MoD has observed up a major increase in US drills simulating missile strikes against Russia. Shoigu added said that Russia “has no other choice” but to “be strong” to deter these potential threats.

Why Has Russia’s Nuclear Modernization Been So Much Cheaper?

Compared to the US, Russia has taken a different approach to the modernization of its nuclear triad, focusing on the deep modernization of existing weapons systems, such as the granddaddy Tupolev Tu-95 (NATO designation ‘Bear’), the Tupolev Tu-160 ‘White Swan’, as well as the creation of hypersonic missiles, such as the Kinzhal air-launched nuclear capable hypersonic cruise missile, to ensure an effective Russian deterrent to a US/NATO first strike, conventional or otherwise. On the ICBM front, the Strategic Missile Troops are soon expected to take delivery of the new RS-28 Sarmat, which will be complemented by the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, which can accelerate to blazing speeds of up to Mach 20, and thereby similarly avoid interception by missile defences.

Russia began work on the creation of hypersonic missile systems in 2002, immediately after the Bush administration tore up the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. Moscow got a head start on hypersonic systems thanks to fundamental research in this field carried out by Soviet engineers in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s by the Raduga Design Bureau, the Baranov Central Institute of Aviation Motor Development, and the NPO Mashinostroyeniya rocket design bureau. These institutes’ work was frozen in the 1990s and early 2000s amid warming relations between the West and Russia, but has since proved invaluable as Washington began its effort to build a missile shield capable of shooting down nuclear missiles, thus threatening global strategic stability and parity between the nuclear powers.