Register
19:56 GMT18 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lieutenant General Ivan Buvaltsev, head of the Main Administration of Combat Training of the Russian Armed Forces, attend the Tsentr-2019 military exercise at the Donguz range near Orenburg, Russia

    Putin Says Russia Producing Unique Weapons With No Analogues in the World

    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107685/16/1076851677_0:197:2941:1851_1200x675_80_0_0_11415eba971e6bbf30a20d016d8e0431.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202009181080507114-putin-says-russia-producing-unique-weapons-with-no-analogues-in-the-world/

    Russian defence enterprises showcased their wares at the Army 2020 Expo outside Moscow last month, including new drone designs, tanks, missile systems, small-arms, helicopters and other equipment.

    The people working in the Russian military industry today have worthily built on the work of those who came before them, and produced new weapons some of which remain unmatched anywhere in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

    “The current generation of Russian defence industry workers continue the work of their predecessors with dignity, and produce truly unique weapons which today are ahead of foreign counterparts,” Putin said, speaking at a meeting Russia’s Military-Industrial Commission on Friday, on the eve of Defence Industry Workers Day professional holiday.

    “In some cases, our weapons have no analogues in the world in a number of characteristics. This has become quite obvious,” the president added.

    Putin emphasized that today, more than anything, Russia’s defence industries need young engineers and competent managers, so that military factories can produce not just quality weapons, but civilian products enjoying global demand.

    Avangard hypersonic missile system
    © Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
    Russian Foreign Ministry Reveals How US Helped Push Moscow to Create Hypersonic Weapons
    The share of civilian products by Russia’s defence enterprises grew from 21 percent in 2018 to about 24 percent in 2020. The state has tasked the military-industrial complex with a target of 30 percent high-tech civilian market goods by 2025, and 50 percent by 2030.

    Putin also commented on the need to maintain fair competition in the field of military procurement, emphasizing that foreign producers should not be given with any special treatment when it comes to the state defence order.

     “Of course, it’s clear that competition must be respected. But it must be observed between both our producers, and foreign ones. Foreign producers should not be given any advantageous conditions, as unfortunately still happens in our markets,” the president said.

    Related:

    Russia Remains Committed to All Agreements With Belarus, Putin Stresses
    Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko Hold Meeting in Russia - Video
    'I Value Our Kind, Friendly Relations': Putin Wishes Indian PM Modi Happy Birthday
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Swedish Actress Britt Ekland (L) with husband, British actor Peter Sellers on 19 February 1964; Japanese artist Yoko Ono (C) after her wedding with musician and member of The Beatles, John Lennon, on 20 March 1969; English actress Amanda Barrie (R) with husband, actor Robin Hunter on 19 June 1967
    From Trains to Shorts: How Wedding Fashion Has Changed Over the Century
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse