Russia's Su-27 Scrambled to Intercept US, Swedish Military Planes Over Baltic Sea

"On 17 September 2020, Russian airspace control devices detected two air targets approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea. To identify air targets and prevent violations of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter from the Baltic Fleet's air defence forces on duty was scrambled," it said.
The Su-27 crew identified the air targets as the US Navy base patrol aircraft P-8A Poseidon and the Swedish Air Force reconnaissance aircraft Gulfstream and escorted them over the Baltic Sea.
"After the turn of foreign military aircraft away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the airfield," the statement says.
The flight of the Russian fighter Su-27 took place in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed.
NATO aircraft have intensified reconnaissance activities near the Russian border over the past month. Moscow has warned that such regular flights by US and NATO aircraft near Russia's border poses the risk of accidental escalation.
