Russia's Su-27 Scrambled to Intercept US, UK Planes Over Black Sea

"On 17 September, Russia's airspace control means detected, above the neutral waters of the Black Sea, two aerial targets approaching the Russian state border. A Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to identify the targets and prevent the border violation," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.
The two planes were identified as the United Kingdom's reconnaissance Boeing RC-135 and the US Boeing P-8 Poseidon.
"The Russian fighter returned safely to the home airfield after escorting the foreign plane," the statement read on.
It was stressed that the flight of Su-27 was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.
All comments
Show new comments (0)