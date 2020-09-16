Register
19:14 GMT16 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A U.S. Air Force X-37B space plane, encapsulated ahead of a planned May 16, 2020, launch

    New Video Shows First Look Inside Pentagon’s Secretive X-37B Spaceplane

    © Photo : U.S. Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107923/20/1079232099_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_5a26337eb2ba6ea8e643d03abba4ba04.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202009161080479409-new-video-shows-first-look-inside-pentagons-secretive-x-37b-spaceplane/

    A newly unveiled video gives a peek inside the cargo bay of the US Air Force’s X-37B spaceplane, about which the service has said extremely little.

    The veil surrounding the Pentagon’s secretive, new spaceplane got pulled back just a little bit on Tuesday when a clip from a Boeing promotional video showing the X-37B’s cargo bay doors opening appeared on social media.

    ​The short clip was taken from a promotional video shown by Boeing Space at the Air Force Association’s annual convention, according to Twitter user DutchSpace. 

    In the clip, the large bay doors on the Space Shuttle-like craft open, and a pair of snugly-packed solar panels is deployed from inside. According to The Drive, this is the first time the craft’s interior has been viewed, giving a little more of an idea about what can fit inside the reusable spaceplane.

    The entire craft is just 29 feet long - small enough to fit inside the Space Shuttle’s cargo bay - and the X-37B’s cargo bay is said to be about the size of the bed of a large pickup truck. It’s unclear what exactly could be put inside such a tiny space, but rumors abound regarding microsatellites, anti-satellite weapons such as microwave emitters or particle beams and various experiments. In the past, little has been said about the X-37B’s missions, but in 2015, the Air Force did say the spaceplane was testing an experimental ion thruster as well as carrying up and back a slew of materials, the effects of space travel and exposure on which NASA was interested in observing. 

    The Pentagon’s reticence continued with the X-37B’s sixth mission launch in May, saying only that it was carrying experiments of interest to NASA and the US Naval Research Laboratory, Sputnik reported at the time.

    The X-37B is not the world’s first spaceplane, as the US Space Shuttle flew for many years before retiring in 2011. The Soviet Union built an analogue of the Space Shuttle, the Buran, but it only made one unmanned space flight in 1988 before the collapse of the USSR ended the program. Earlier this month, China launched its own reusable spaceplane for the first time, although next to nothing is known about its properties or its mission, apart from that it launched and returned successfully. Several commercial spaceplanes are also being developed, including by Virgin Galactic.

    Related:

    US Air Force’s Mysterious X-37B Preparing for Next Space Flight
    WATCH: Virgin Galactic’s New Rocket-Powered SpacePlane Makes First Test Flight
    US Dream Chaser Spaceplane Looks Eerily Similar to 40-Year-Old Soviet Design
    Tags:
    US Air Force, sneak peek, X-37B, spaceplane
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth takes part in a military initiation training at Elsenborn Belgian army camp in Butgenbach, Belgium September 10, 2020.
    Princess Elizabeth, Next in Line to Belgian Throne, Engages in Military Training
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse