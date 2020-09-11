Japan to Develop New Missile Defence Plan After Abandoning Aegis Ashore Systems, Abe Says

"In response to the escalating security situation near Japan, it is planned to develop a new program of action [for security]," Abe was quoted by the Kyodo News agency as saying.
Japan’s new security strategy will also be in keeping with Article 9 of the country’s constitution, which Tokyo currently interprets as allowing a military for self-defence purposes.
In late June, Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono announced that Tokyo had abandoned its plans to deploy two US-made Aegis Ashore land-based missile systems in the country. At the time, Kono cited cost and technical issues with the systems as motivating the decision to pull out of the deal.
The Aegis Ashore systems were intended to bolster Japan’s defence capability in relation to North Korea.
