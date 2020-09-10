Register
19:33 GMT10 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sea Hunter

    US Navy Planning Massive ‘Unmanned Fleet Battle’ War Games for 2021

    DARPA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    311
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106138/59/1061385918_0:15:1200:690_1200x675_80_0_0_de0d4105a5b5ee6270fb7db15477a985.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202009101080422619-us-navy-planning-massive-unmanned-fleet-battle-war-games-for-2021/

    The US Navy is looking to hold massive war games in the Pacific next year that will focus primarily on using air, surface and subsurface drones.

    On Tuesday, Rear Adm. Robert Gaucher, director of maritime headquarters with the US Pacific Fleet, said the Navy was planning an "unmanned fleet battle problem" to test just how much the service can rely on unmanned vehicles to perform a mission.

    "We're shooting for early 2021 to be able to run a fleet battle problem that is centered on unmanned," Gaucher said at the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International's annual defense show, Military.com reported. "It will ... be on the sea, above the sea and under the sea as we get to demonstrating how we can align to the [US Indo-Pacific Command] directives to use experimentation to drive lethality."

    According to US Naval Institute (USNI) News, fleet battle problems are “scenarios where an operational unit is given a training mission designed to test a commander and the crew on an aspect of high-end naval warfare. The goal is to see how well trained and deployed sailors handle the challenge cooked up by the exercise planners.“

    Boeing MQ-25A
    Boeing
    Boeing MQ-25A

    However, these drills typically feature carrier strike groups, which include an aircraft carrier, its air wing and several escort ships. To run them featuring unmanned vehicles will be a new kind of test in itself, but one that Navy leaders hope will bridge that gap toward unmanned ships one day adopting the same responsibilities as manned vessels.

    “I want to create dilemmas for the adversary and I want to increase lethality,” Gaucher said. “I want to be able to put an unmanned surface ship inside the adversary’s denied areas. If I lose it, I’m losing a much less expensive ship and I’m not losing American lives, but I’m still creating a problem - whether I’m making them shoot it and I’m finding out where they are … or I’m making them waste a weapon on it or I’m getting a couple of shots off before I lose it.”

    According to USNI News, some of the Navy’s various unmanned vehicles include the Sea Hunter surface vehicle, the MQ-4 Triton surveillance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the Swordfish and Kingfish unmanned underwater explosive ordnance disposal vehicles and the Iver3 underwater monitoring vessel. The Navy has also deployed its MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned autonomous helicopter to the Pacific aboard the littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords and has other unmanned vehicles in the works, such as the MQ-25 Stingray carrier-based UAV, but they are still years from being deployed.

    The MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system
    © Photo : U.S. Navy / Kelly Schindler
    The MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system

    Still others, like the X-47 Pegasus unmanned combat air vehicle, which is also intended to operate from aircraft carriers, remain in the experimental stage. The “loyal wingman” program, designed to provide an autonomous companion in air combat to fighters like the F-35 stealth aircraft, could potentially find use in the Navy, which flies a version of the F-35 specialized for carrier operations, but that program is early in its developmental stages, and the Navy has expressed no specific interest in what remains an Air Force-driven program.

    Marine Brig. Gen. Eric Austin from Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia noted at the event that adopting so many unmanned assets is “a pretty big cultural change” for the service, but said he is confident that will change as the technology proves itself.

    "Some are further ahead than others, but I think as we see increasing [technology readiness levels], increasing capabilities, it makes it easier,” he said.

    Related:

    Lawmakers Propose Blocking US Navy From Procuring Large Unmanned Surface Vessels
    Prepping For the Pacific: US Navy Acquires Two Second-Hand MQ-9A Reaper Drones
    US Navy’s Triton Spy Drone Makes Rare Appearance in South China Sea
    Tags:
    MQ-4C Triton, MQ-25 Stingray, Sea Hunter, US Navy, war games, drones
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Futuristic Design of Moscow's New Metro Station by Zaha Hadid Architects
    For God’s Sake
    For God’s Sake
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse