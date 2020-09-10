Register
11:50 GMT10 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    F-35

    Preparing for False Flags? Renders of Russian Air Force-Skinned F-35s Appear Online

    © Photo : Sean Hampton Aviation Art/twitter
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0a/1080418312_0:208:1500:1052_1200x675_80_0_0_dcd968d7982fd9865e4ec0b3a1bab0c7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202009101080419309-preparing-for-false-flags-renders-of-russian-air-force-skinned-f-35s-appear-online/

    The Russian Defence Ministry has reported a major uptick in NATO activity on its borders in recent months, with Aerospace Forces jets scrambled repeatedly to intercept and track NATO jets, spy planes, bombers, and drones from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Sea of Okhotsk in the east.

    US Air Force veteran and aviation artist Sean Hampton has published rendered images of F-35 fighter jets featuring Russian Air Force colour scheme livery.

    According to Hampton, the skins were made for the 65th Aggressor Squadron, a specially equipped and trained Air Force unit which simulates the look and behaviour of enemy aircraft and pilots, in this case, the Russians.

    Hampton created several variations of the Russian ‘aggressor’-style F-35s, all of them featuring the characteristic Russian red star on its wings, as well as a US Air Force identifier on their left wing. The colour schemes include Arctic, digital pixelated, matte grey/blue, all black, grey-black-white and green-brown-black designs.

    The artist teased that the renders were just a “sneak peak,” and noted that his followers should look out for the paint schemes’ official unveiling sometime in 2021.

    Last year, Air Force officials confirmed that the 65th Aggressor Squadron, recently reactivated and based at the Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, would be using “early” model F-35s to simulate “high-end adversary” Russian Sukhoi Su-57 and China’s Chengdu J-20 fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

    The US Air Force has a long history of painting aircraft to look like enemy planes, decking out General Dynamics F-16s to look like Su-57s in 2019, and making at least one Navy McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 out to be a Sukhoi Su-30. During the Cold War, the Pentagon amassed an entire fleet of aircraft simulated to look like the enemy at bases in Alaska, Nevada, Virginia and Florida, sometimes even obtaining real foreign aircraft in wars and covert intelligence operations, or during the garage sale of cutting-edge military hardware in Eastern Europe in the 1990s.

    Social media users were divided in their appraisal of Hampton’s work. While the artist’s English-speaking Facebook followers praised his work as “incredible”, “uber-impressive” and “amazing”, Russian-language users warily asked what these ‘aggressor’-style planes could be used for.

    “They’re preparing them for a provocation,” one paranoid Russian user wrote. “They’ll shoot down some passenger plane. We can only expect dirty tricks from them,” another added. “You don’t need to repaint anything to engage in training,” a third chimed in. “Who is going to be able to see these colours and stars, and where? For a fighter, this plane is just a dot on a radar screen dozen kilometres away before a missile is launched. Real camouflage is when you are a ‘friendly’ on the radar screen,” another suggested.

    The Mikoyan MIG-31, a supersonic all-weather long-range interceptor jet
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Russian Fighter MiG-31 Intercepts UK, US Planes Over Barents Sea
    Whatever their true purpose, one thing that ‘Aggressor Squadron’ F-35s won’t be able to simulate is the chasm in the price tags of the American and Russian planes. While the Su-57 programme had an estimated development cost of 60 billion 2010 rubles (about $2.8 billion), and series planes costing the equivalent of about $30.4 million per plane in 2020, the F-35 cost US taxpayers at least $55 billion to create, with a per plane price tag of between $77.9 and $101.3 million, and a lifetime procurement, operations and sustainment cost of a whopping $1.5 trillion over the next 55+ years, according to Government Accountability Office figures.

    Related:

    Russia Scrambles Eight Fighter Jets to Intercept US Bombers Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry
    Russian Fighter Jet Escorts UK Spy Plane Over Barents Sea, Defence Ministry Says
    Russian Mig-29 Fighter Escorts UK Reconnaissance Aircraft Over Barents Sea, MoD Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Brazil 2016 Raissa Santana has her makeup done by makeup artist Celso Kamura as she prepares backstage for the Samuel Cirnansck collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
    The Art of Creating Beauty: Makeup Artists and Hairdressers at Work
    For God’s Sake
    For God’s Sake
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse