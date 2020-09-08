Poland Reaches Deal With US to Purchase FGM-148F Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles, Reports Suggest

The US is supplying Ukraine with similar anti-tank missiles. The $100 million sale to Poland was approved by the US State Department back in March.
Under the Washington-Warsaw deal, Poland will receive 60 launchers and 180 anti-tank missiles, the news agency reported.
Defence24 also said that Poland had signed an agreement to buy F-35A Lightning II multi-purpose aircraft from the US. The eastern European country will receive 32 planes, and the first shipments are expected between 2025-2026.
According to the news agency, Poland also signed several deals with domestic manufacturers to equip the military with artillery command vehicles, mortars and rifles.
