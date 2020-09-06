Squadron of F/A-18 Performs Stunning Mid-Air Refuelling Amid Raging Thunderstorm - Video

Now, that's something you don't get to see every day – a squadron of F/A-18 fighter jets and Lockheed Martin KC-130 performing the double feat of mid-air refuelling at night, while flying in the vicinity of a raging thunderstorm. Refuelling in poor visibility is a major stunt in itself, but pumping fuel from a flying 3,600-gallon (13,627-litre) gas tank as bolts of lightning strike nearby at the same time is even more challenging.
Hercs, Hornets, and Severe Thunder Storms! Thanks for the video anonymous friend!
And naturally, the video would be incomplete without AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" playing in the background.
