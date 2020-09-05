US Air Force Chief Warns Service Must Prepare for WWII-Level Losses in Future Conflicts

A new paper issued by the top uniformed officer of the US Air Force claims the service must use its current “window of opportunity” to “accelerate change to control and exploit the air domain to the standard the Nation expects,” or risk losing the future security of the country.

“We can’t predict the future, but we can definitely shape the future,” Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. said on Monday during a media roundtable in which he presented “Accelerate, Change or Lose,” an eight-page strategic approach paper for the service.

“So I think we have a window of opportunity to accelerate some of those changes. And personally, I’d rather drive than ride. I’d rather try to help shape what’s going on versus sitting back observing and being impacted by what’s going on.”

He claimed in the paper that the Air Force “has enjoyed a historically-anomalous period of dominance" since Operation Desert Storm, which concluded in February 1991, and now contributes to a “joint force that is feared and envied around the world.”

During the past three decades, however, adversaries of the US have also been working to counter the US’ superior air strength, Brown wrote, noting that two of the main competitors are Russia and China.

He also highlighted that, unlike recent conflicts, “future warfare will not remain far from our shores.”

“Learning from prior recapitalization and modernization plans, we must frame decisions with an enterprise-wide perspective,” Brown argued. “We need to examine our structures and decision-making to force the hard conversations and effect the changes we need.”

He asserted that part of that planning will involve preparing to endure “combat attrition rates and risks” comparable to those of World War II, which Business Insider noted saw some of its “most brutal” fighting in the air.

Brown drove home the point with one of his paper’s subheadings: “Good Enough Today Will Fail Tomorrow.” He argued there would be “shame” brought to the service if it were to “ignore the problem” of potential combat attrition levels.

“We must rise to the occasion,” he said at the roundtable on Monday.

Luckily, he expressed, most of the necessary initiatives - such as a push for fully integrated joint warfighting - are already underway, as they were included in the 2018 National Defense Strategy.

“We must focus on the joint warfighting concept, enabled by Joint All-Domain Command and Control and rapidly move forward with digital, low cost, high tech, warfighting capacities,” Brown’s paper said.

Furthermore, the strategic approach proposes the Air Force adopt and embrace a command and control structure that combines air, land, sea, cyber and space operations and enables it to easily connect and work with other US military branches and allies.

This will require US Air Force members to be “multi-capable and adaptable team builders, as well as innovative and courageous problem-solvers, and demonstrate value in the diversity of thought, ingenuity and initiative,” he wrote.

Brown concluded by asserting that although the US cannot carry past approaches into the future, he is confident the Air Force will be able to maintain the “dominance” that was achieved through the efforts of the service’s members throughout its “storied history.”