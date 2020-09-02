US State Department Approves Sale of 100 Missiles Worth Nearly $250 Million to Spain

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Spain of one hundred (100) AIM-120C-7/8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and one (1) AMRAAM Guidance Section (spare) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $248.5 million", the statement said on Wednesday.
The sale also includes a spare missile guidance section and related parts and equipment, according to the statement.
The agency added that the new missiles will improve the defence capability of Spain and the United States through the NATO alliance.
The contract will be fulfilled primarily by Raytheon Missiles and Defence based in Tucson, AZ.
In May, the Department signed off on three proposed weapons sales to modernize Patriot missile defences in Kuwait in a package totaling more than $1.4 billion.
