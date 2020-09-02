Register
11:19 GMT03 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iran's new Kashef-99 3D phased-array vehicle-mountable radar system.

    New Iranian Radar Can Detect Over 300 Targets at Once, Including Micro Air Vehicles, Commander Says

    © Photo : Mehr News
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    10372
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/02/1080351518_0:0:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_0a3057b0b1e53468961eec8917d9dd92.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202009021080351437-new-iranian-radar-can-detect-over-300-targets-at-once-including-micro-air-vehicles-commander-says/

    Earlier this week, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei expressed his gratitude to the nation’s air defence troops, saying the Islamic Republic “owes its security” to their continued “preparedness and wakefulness” in the face of regional and global threats.

    Iran’s new radar systems are capable of detecting and destroying objects of ‘any size’ if they violate the country’s airspace, Alireza Sabahifard, commander of Iran’s Air Defence Force has said.

    Speaking at an exhibition of over two dozen ‘salient achievements’ of the air defence forces on Wednesday, the commander said that “today, we have the ability to identify any drones in the sky of the country and the region and destroy it if necessary.”

    Sabahifard added that the systems presented at Wednesday’s exhibition weren’t everything that the country has in its arsenal, with some systems remaining hidden to maintain the element of surprise. “Defence systems will be used as covert equipment when needed to make enemies regret [their actions], so only a limited number of these systems will be unveiled today,” he said.

    Among the systems that were unveiled was the Emad (‘Pillar’ in Persian), an upgradable virtual warfare simulator designed for use by all branches of the military for exercises and simulation purposes. The system was said to have been developed from scratch by Iranian engineers, with Sabahifard boasting that only a few advanced countries possessed such a system until now.

    Others systems include the Kashef-99 (lit. ‘Discoverer’) radar, a 3D phased-array vehicle-mountable radar capable of detecting small aircraft, drones, and even micro air vehicles (MAVs). The system is said to have the ability to detect up to 300 targets simultaneously within a 12 km range, and was developed by Iran Electronic Industries, the state-owned defence electronics company which also created the Kashef 1 and Kashef 2 2D S-Band radars.

    Earlier this year, Iran unveiled two other radars – the Khalij-e Fars (‘Persian Gulf’) and Moraqeb (‘Watchful) strategic 3D phased array radar systems, which officials say are capable of seeing into US military bases near Iran’s borders at distances of between 400 and 800 km. The Islamic Republic is also reportedly working on even longer range radar systems with the ability to detect enemy targets at ranges of as much as ‘thousands of miles’.

    In July, Iran showed off the capabilities of its orbiting ‘Noor’ military satellite, releasing satellite pictures of the US’s Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, home to the United States Central Command. Before the images were published, the Pentagon had dismissed the satellite as little more than a “tumbling webcam in space” which it deemed would be unable to provide Iran with any real usable intelligence.

    Iran’s defence ministry has made major strides in the development of advanced military hardware over the past decade due to the United Nations arms embargo placed on the country in 2010, and due to the loss of its traditional Western defence partners after the Revolution of 1979. Tehran has made the advances despite spending significantly fewer resources on defence than regional rivals, including Saudi Arabia and Israel, and the equivalent of about 2 percent of the US defence budget.

    In June 2019, the Khordad-3 air defence system produced by Iran Aviation Industries Organization shot down a $220 million Northrup Grumman Global Hawk surveillance drone in the Strait of Hormuz, pushing Tehran and Washington to the brink of war before both sides moved to deescalate.

    Related:

    Iran Nuclear Deal Participants Unanimously Reject US-Triggered Snapback Sanctions, Moscow Says
    UK Citizen Pleads Guilty to Attempted Sale of Power Generating Equipment to Iran, Justice Dept Says
    Iran's Supreme Leader Draws Ire for ‘Filthy Zionist Agents’ Tweets Slamming UAE-Israel Deal
    Five Times When Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Told Off the US, Trump & Pompeo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse