Register
11:33 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Photos: China’s New Carrier-Based Early Warning Aircraft Spotted on First Flight

    Sputnik Screenshot
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    5372
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/01/1080342535_46:0:1468:800_1200x675_80_0_0_dd1d0b5b611ef8f01ad30dca820c00af.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202009011080342572-photos-chinas-new-carrier-based-early-warning-aircraft-spotted-on-first-flight/

    As China expands its carrier fleet to include catapult-launched aircraft, it’s adding new planes to round out the air wing’s capabilities. A new airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft, the KJ-600, made its first flight last week, and its design is clearly inspired by the US Navy’s E-2 Hawkeye.

    The new carrier-based aircraft took to the skies for the first time over Shaanxi’s Xi’an last week, the Xi’an-based magazine Ordnance Industry Science Technology reported. However, the Chinese Defense Ministry has made no official statement or verification of the event to the press.

    Photos of the prop-driven aircraft in flight appeared on social media just as commercial satellite photos of the KJ-600 sitting on the tarmac at a Xi’an air base began to circulate as well.

    ​However, the plane’s layout was not that much of a mystery for military observers: an experimental design used to build the KJ-600, called the JZY-01, appeared in 2018. That aircraft was in turn based on the Russian Au-24 transport aircraft, which at 77 feet long is far too big to launch from an aircraft carrier.

    Much about the KJ-600’s design is clearly inspired by the Grumman E-2 Hawkeye, a well-proven AEW aircraft in use by the US Navy and many of its allies since the 1960s.

    An E-2D Hawkeye lands aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).
    © Flickr / MC3 Amber Smalley / An E-2D Hawkeye lands aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).
    An E-2D Hawkeye lands aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).

    This is likely because the Hawkeye’s design is already optimized for its role: its propeller engines allow it to loiter for up to four hours high above the carrier battle group, where its huge radome mounted above the fuselage can dramatically extend the radar range of the fleet. Its slender fuselage leaves enough room for between four and six crew members to operate, while still being small enough to fit below decks on the carrier, and its four-finned tail provides it with superior stability as it lugs around that huge radome.

    The Soviet Union’s proposed Yak-44 AEW aircraft would have used a remarkably similar design to the Hawkeye as well.

    ​However, the KJ-600 will almost certainly not fly from the Shandong or the Liaoning, the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s (PLAN) only two aircraft carriers at present. A heavy plane like the Hawkeye doesn’t generate enough thrust to survive the low-speed launch off the ramp on the front of the flight deck, requiring instead the more powerful catapult launching system used by US aircraft carriers - and featured on the PLAN’s upcoming Type 003 carrier. That warship is under construction in Shanghai and is expected to be completed in 2021.

    China’s carriers do have a form of AEW aircraft in specially modified Z-18J helicopters, but they have a far shorter range than the KJ-600 would likely have: some 200 miles versus a 500-mile radius. However, even that is better than the carrier’s tower-based radar, which cannot see beyond the horizon, just 12 miles away.

    The KJ-600 isn’t the only new carrier-based aircraft under development in China: in July, the Chinese Aeronautical Establishment, the research and development branch of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, announced it would be teaming up with Shenyang Aircraft Corporation to test a new carrier-based aircraft later this year. As Shenyang made the FC-31 “Gyrfalcon” stealth aircraft, which has been widely anticipated to become China’s new carrier-based fighter, it has been assumed the announcement refers to the FC-31.

    Like the KJ-600 and the E-2 Hawkeye, the FC-31 has also seen comparisons drawn with the United States’ F-35 fighter, but as Sputnik reported, their similarities are superficial and do not warrant the accusation that it was copied from the Lockheed Martin jet using stolen designs, as former US national security adviser John Bolton has claimed.

    Related:

    China’s Fleet of Airborne Early Warning Aircraft Just Grew Massively
    Russia Ready to Upgrade India's A-50EI Airborne Early Warning - UAC
    BrahMos to Test Airborne Early Warning Aircraft Killer Missile Soon - Aerospace Chief
    Tags:
    naval aviation, China, Airborne early Warning and Control System (AWACS), E-2C Hawkeye
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse