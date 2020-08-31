Register
11:32 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    US Troops May Play ‘Lead Role’ in Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

    © REUTERS / AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    31120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080306907_0:306:3072:2034_1200x675_80_0_0_af8593d0dd04bfaec4f6a587b22cda3d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202008311080332099-us-troops-may-play-lead-role-in-mass-covid-19-vaccination-efforts-/

    Senior US government health officials on Friday revealed that US military medical personnel or National Guard troops may assist mass vaccination efforts once a COVID-19 vaccine is available to the public.

    According to Paul Mango, deputy chief of staff for policy at the US Department of Health and Human Services, and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), localities are strategizing on how pharmacies could potentially be used as distribution points and how mass inoculation centers might be established using military support.

    “We are not going to take anything off of the table,” Redfield said during a press call on Friday, Military.com reported. “There is the potential for jurisdictions to want assistance from the National Guard or the military. The military is clearly providing a lead role in [the] logistics of all of this.”

    According to Brig. Gen. Nick Ducich, there are currently almost 20,000 National Guard personnel that are aiding COVID-19 response efforts across the US by supporting test sites, cleaning testing facilities and distributing food. 

    In addition, during the height of the nation’s pandemic response, more than 40,000 US military personnel established temporary hospital facilities in places such as New York City, as well as working aboard Navy hospital ships and in various communities. 

    As of Friday, around 740 military medical and administrative support personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force were supporting response efforts in community medical centers in California and Texas.

    Earlier this month, the Defense Department announced that it, along with McKesson Corporation, an American company that distributes pharmaceuticals and provides health information technology and medical supplies, will act as the main distributor for future COVID-19 vaccines. During the 2009-2010 H1N1 influenza pandemic, McKesson also distributed vaccines, Military.com reported.

    Related:

    Canadian Government, Two US Firms Sign COVID-19 Vaccine Deals
    Russia Having a 'Told-You-So' Moment as Western Countries Willing to Fast-Track COVID-19 Vaccines
    COVID-19 Live Updates: US Confirmed Cases Surpass Six Million, Johns Hopkins University Says
    Outcries Emerge in UK Over Rumors of Government Tax Hike to Deal With COVID-19 Crisis
    Russia Will Start Mass Vaccination of People Vulnerable to COVID-19 in November or December
    Tags:
    COVID-19, troops, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse