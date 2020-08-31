US Navy Hawkeye Aircraft Crashes in Virginia

All four people on the plane, including two pilots and two crew members, have been safely located. There are no injuries or property damage reported aside from the aircraft.
According to WTVR, the aircraft wreckage was located by police near the intersection of Berry Road and Mason Road in Bloxom, a town in Accomack County, Virginia.
— Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) August 31, 2020
The intersection has been closed while the crash is investigated by law enforcement officials.
"An E-2C Hawkeye, assigned to Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 120 Fleet Replacement Squadron on board Naval Station Norfolk, crashed in the vicinity of Wallops Island, Aug. 31," Navy Commander Jennifer Cragg, a spokesperson for Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic said in a statement, The Drive Reported.
"The E-2 crashed at approximately 4:05 p.m. The two pilots and two crew members bailed out of the aircraft safely. At the time of the crash, the E-2 was conducting a training flight ... Initial reports indicate no structures or personnel on the ground were damaged or injured in the mishap," the statement adds.
