Watch Russian Naval Aviation of 4 Fleets Perform Simultaneaous Flights Amid Ocean Shiled Drills

Naval Aviation of from four Russian fleets (the Northern Fleet, the Pacific Fleet, the Black Sea Fleet, the Baltic Fleet) performed synchronous flights during the Ocean Shield 2020 naval exercise, commander in chief of the Navy Nikolai Yevmenov stated.
"As part of the Ocean Shield 2020 naval exercise and combat training events, 33 aircraft, 15 helicopters, and also unmanned aerial vehicles of the naval aviation performed flights simultaneously", he said.
Yevmenov noted that 10 Tu-142 anti-submarine planes flew over the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea, the Norwegian Sea, the Sea of Chukotsk, the Beaufort Sea, the Northern Sea Route, and neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean.
"During the flights, the crews of the naval aviation demonstrated high professionalism, confirmed their combat readiness to perform their tasks in any areas of the ocean under any conditions", he added.
The Russian jets were accompanied by NATO planes, and there were no violations of the international laws during the military exercise.
