Russian Mi-28NM Helicopter Testing New Types of Guided Weapons

"The NM is now testing new guided weapons, some of which have much longer range on airborne and land targets, a new onboard defense system that can save both a crew and an aircraft is being checked," Maslov said.
According to Maslov, apart from new weapons, the helicopter is about to test some aircrat-specific upgrades.
The Mi-28NM "Night Hunter," currently developed by Rostec's Russian Helicopters, is a modernized version of the Mil Mi-28 attack helicopter. The Mi-28NM is a new-generation all-weather attack helicopter, able to fulfill a wide range of tasks, including armored vehicles destruction, low-speed aerial targets destruction, air reconnaissance, and target designation for other helicopters and aircraft.
