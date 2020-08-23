Register
14:04 GMT23 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Tupolev Tu-95MS Bear strategic bomber

    First-Ever Footage of Modernised Tu-95MSM 'Bear' Bomber Taking Maiden Flight Released

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Presnya
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    2230
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105336/08/1053360810_0:87:2948:1745_1200x675_80_0_0_0f410ddebcff532a509ced9119814d1c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202008231080254359-first-ever-footage-of-modernized-tu-95msm-bear-bomber-taking-maiden-flight-released/

    The Tupolev Tu-95 has been part of the air-based component of Russia’s strategic deterrent for decades, and has proven to be a tried-and-true workhorse for the military since its introduction all the way back in 1956.

    Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has released footage of the maiden flight of a heavily upgraded Tupolev Tu-95MSM (NATO reporting name ‘Bear’) bomber.

    The video shows the plane preparing for takeoff, its massive turboprop engines hearkening back to a tried and tested aviation engine technology that’s since been abandoned by most designers. The aircraft then lifts off from the ground and conducts aerial manoeuvres before touching back down at its home airfield.

    The maiden flight took place on August 22 and lasted over two and a half hours, with the bomber taking to heights of up to ten thousand meters. The testing took place in Taganrog, home to the Taganrog Aviation Plant.

    During the course of modernisation, the workhorse bomber received a brand new phased array radar, a new flight control and information display system, and the Meteore-NM2 defence complex, capable of jamming enemy ground and aircraft-based radar. Other new features include new navigation equipment and a new weapons control system, as well as upgraded engines.

    Yuri Slyusar, general director of United Aircraft Corporation, says that the modernised Tu-95MSM is more reliable, has improved takeoff and landing characteristics, and improved navigation accuracy, with the upgrades expected to extend the airframe’s life considerably.

    “This is an aircraft with a new set of weapons, new onboard electronic equipment, new modified engines, new propellers. The combat capabilities of the plane have doubled after this modernisation,” Slyusar said, speaking to the Zvezda television channel.

    Along with the Tupolev Tu-160 ‘White Swan’, the Tu-95 makes up the backbone of the air-based component Russia’s nuclear triad deterrent. The veteran bomber, first introduced in 1956, can be armed with up to 15,000 kilograms of weaponry, including cruise missiles, to attack both ground and naval targets. Despite its age, the Aerospace Forces have no plans to retire the veteran aircraft, with upgraded Tu-95s expected to serve until at least 2040.

    Related:

    US Deploys B-2 Stealth Bombers to Indian Ocean Ahead of Chinese Naval Drill Near Taiwan
    China Showcases New H-6J Bomber During Drills in South China Sea, Reports Says
    US Ramps Up Carrier, Bomber Drills in South China Sea Amid Tensions With Beijing - Photos
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse