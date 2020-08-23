Register
12:31 GMT23 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Visitors look at a Hoveizeh 8 cruise missile at a military show marking the 40th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution.

    'Good Idea': Maduro Trolls Colombian President Over Claim Venezuela Mulling Iranian Missile Purchase

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    160
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107211/78/1072117873_0:235:4992:3043_1200x675_80_0_0_8b912c8cb5539c110d6f9303bce9e824.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202008231080253879-good-idea-maduro-trolls-colombian-president-over-claim-venezuela-mulling-buying-iranian-missiles/

    On Thursday, Colombian President Ivan Duque accused Caracas of planning to buy Iranian-made missile systems, citing information “from international intelligence agencies”. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza blasted Duque’s claims as “fiction” to distract public opinion from Colombia’s internal problems.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that it would be “good idea” to consider buying Iranian missile systems.

    “It had not occurred to me, it had not occurred to us,” Maduro said during a cabinet meeting broadcast on television, before asking Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino to look into the idea.

    “Padrino, what a good idea, to speak with Iran to see what short, medium, and long-range missiles they have, and if it is possible, given the great relations we have with Iran,” Maduro said.

    Earlier, President Duque of Colombia accused Caracas of contemplating the purchase of Iranian-made missiles, and of transferring weapons to Colombian militant groups.

    According to Duque, his concerns are based on “information from international intelligence agencies which work with us". Duque did not name the ‘international intelligence agencies’ involved, and added that no Iranian missiles have reached Venezuela’s shores to date.

    Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza responded to Duque’s allegations in a tweet. “In Colombia, there is no end to the massacres, the unleashed violence, the uncontrollable drug trafficking. If you add his catastrophic and unpopular management and having his boss in jail for being a paramilitary, Ivan Duque returns to anti-Venezuelan baseness and fiction to distract public opinion,” he wrote.

    Padrino, meanwhile, dismissed Duque’s remarks as part of a ‘false flag’ strategy aimed at sparking a crisis resembling the Cuban Missile Crisis of October 1962 “to try to create international opinion that Venezuela imports terrorism”.

    Caracas and Bogota formally broke off diplomatic relations in early 2019, after Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido proclaimed himself Venezuela’s ‘interim president’ and demanded that Maduro step down, with Colombia recognising his claims. Tensions escalated again in May after a group of US mercenaries and Venezuelan militants in Colombia attempted to launch a seaborne assault aimed at kidnapping Maduro and taking him out of the country by plane. The plot failed, with eight mercenaries killed and several dozen others, including two US mercenaries, captured and imprisoned.

    Opposition demonstration in Minsk
    © REUTERS / VASILY FEDOSENKO
    Belarus, Venezuela Face Similar Attacks, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says
    Venezuelan-Iranian ties are currently characterised as a strategic alliance, with relations flourishing beginning in 2005, when Mahmoud Ahmadinejad of Iran and then-president Hugo Chavez of Venezuela established a personal rapport, which led to the signing of over two hundred bilateral agreements on defence cooperation, trade, investment, and regional and global ‘anti-imperialist’ initiatives. Relations improved again since Donald Trump’s election amid the tightening of US sanctions pressure against both countries.

    Over the past two decades, amid international restrictions on the sale of arms to Iran, Tehran has created and fielded a broad range of missiles for use against ground, aerial and naval targets, including ballistic and cruise. This week, Iran unveiled a new long-range missile with a range of nearly 1,400 km named after slain Quds Force commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January, and a second, 1,000 km missile named after Iraqi Shia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed along with Soleimani.

    Related:

    Iran Rips 'Unlawful US Sanctions' Over Venezuela Oil Supply as 'Miserable Failure of Max Pressure'
    Tehran Says Fuel Seized by US Belonged to Venezuela, Not Iran
    Venezuela Considering 'Acquiring' Missiles From Iran, Colombian President Duque Claims
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Contestants participate in the Miss Buffalo Chip Beauty Pageant on the Wolfman Jack Stage at Buffalo Chip during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, 15 August 2020, in Sturgis, S.D.
    This Week in Pictures: 15-21 August
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse