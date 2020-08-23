Army 2020 Expo and International Army Games Open in Russia – Video

The sixth international defence industry forum ARMY-2020, organised by the Russian Defence Ministry, opens in the Moscow Region on Sunday and will feature state-of-the-art weaponry and military hardware.
The expo is being combined with the International Army Games.
Its main programme will take place at the Patriot congress and exhibition centre, at the Kubinka airfield, at the Alabino training ground, near Lake Komsomolskoye, as well as in military districts. It will present over 730 pieces of Russian weapons and equipment, as well as 27,000 exhibits from industrial enterprises for free inspection.
