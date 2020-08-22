Register
12:08 GMT22 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iranian army troops march

    Iranian Envoy to Russia Says Tehran-Moscow Military Cooperation 'Will Reach New Levels'

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    1280
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107792/56/1077925631_0:140:3073:1868_1200x675_80_0_0_4a1cbe812017759bad1518c4ec02dbc6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202008221080246579-military-cooperation-between-iran-russia-to-reach-new-levels-ambassador-to-moscow-says/

    The announcement comes as a UN embargo on weapons sales to the Islamic Republic is about to expire amid continuing opposition to the move by the United States.

    The military cooperation between Iran and Russia is constantly accelerating and "will reach new levels" in the future, the Islamic Republic's ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, has said. The envoy noted that as part of this work, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Khatami had arrived in Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart and a number of other high-profile defence officials.

    Jalali went on to praise the Kremlin's efforts to defend the upcoming removal of the global UN ban on weapons sales to Iran, which is set to expire in the middle of October 2020 and is vehemently opposed by Washington.

    "[By voting down the US resolution on continuing the ban, Russia] showed that it opposes illegal and futile actions by the United States", Jalali said.

    US Attempts to Impose 'Snapback' Sanctions Against Iran

    A ban on the sale of conventional weapons to Iran was introduced alongside the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, also known as nuclear deal) when it was signed in 2015. Now that the temporary ban is set to expire, the US has been trying to ensure its continuation via a UN Security Council resolution, which was rejected, and is attempting to trigger a "snapback" sanctions mechanism.

    Vahid Salemi
    Tehran Says US Will Not Be Able to Renew Sanctions Against Iran

    This mechanism was also created as part of the JCPOA and was supposed to be enacted should Iran violate its provisions, reinstating all international sanctions. While Iran indeed exceeded the enrichment levels of uranium this year, it did so after the EU and other signatories failed to protect its economy from the sanction the US enacted after ditching the nuclear deal in 2018. Tehran, Moscow, and Beijing insist that Washington has no right to trigger "snapback" sanctions since it left the accord two years ago, putting it on the verge of collapse.

    Related:

    Iran Increases Capacity to Enrich Uranium Amid US Plans to Reimpose Sanctions
    US Formally Demands UN Restore Iran Sanctions as Several JCPOA Members Reject Proposal
    Iranian FM Zarif Calls on UN Security Council to Prevent US From Reimposing Iran Sanctions
    Russia Will Not Recognize US Notice to UNSC as Sanctions Snapback Against Iran, Envoy to UN Says
    Tehran Says US Will Not Be Able to Renew Sanctions Against Iran
    Tags:
    US, sanctions, Weapons, military cooperation, Russia, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In Love With the Sky: Russian Female Pilots Prepare for Future Flights
    In Love With the Sky: Russia's Female Pilots Prepare for Future Flights
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse