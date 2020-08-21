Register
19:15 GMT21 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Successful Live-Fire Drills Push US Integrated Air Defense System Closer to Operation

    Sputnik Screenshot
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/15/1080240215_81:0:1504:800_1200x675_80_0_0_e9343f5316822b8d0064cb6893a20451.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202008211080240419-successful-live-fire-drills-push-us-integrated-air-defense-system-closer-to-operation/

    Following successful live-fire drills in New Mexico, the US Army’s Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) is one step closer to incorporating short-range air defense (SHORAD) as the Pentagon rushes to develop adequate anti-drone systems.

    At the White Sands Missile Range on Thursday, soldiers taking part in a limited-user test of the IBCS shot down two missiles: one a low-flying cruise missile, the other a high-altitude, high-speed, short-range ballistic missile.

    The purpose of the limited-user test is to work on integrating different radar and air defense systems so they can communicate with each other, greatly enhancing US air defense capabilities. In the Thursday test, two AN/MPQ-53 Patriot radar systems and two AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel short-range radars worked together to inform four Patriot missile launchers about the incoming targets.

    According to Army Technology, the Army unit shot down the cruise missile using an older PAC-2, which dates to the 1990-91 Gulf War, and the ballistic missile using a newer PAC-3 system.

    Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Joseph Martin, who witnessed Thursday’s test, told Military.com the service has a "litany of systems that get after unmanned aerial systems, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, airplanes, rotary-wing aircraft" and other threats.

    “We need this weapon system in order to maintain a technological advantage in the future,” US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said during a visit to Northrop Grumman’s Huntsville Manufacturing Facility. “It’s not a question of whether or not we might get there, we have to get there.”
    MIM-104 Patriot Radar unit
    © Wikipedia / Tokoro_ten
    MIM-104 Patriot Radar unit

    Integration of different air defense systems is important because, as effective as the Patriot system is, it cannot watch the skies all by itself. For decades, the Pentagon has focused on intercepting long-range ballistic missiles, developing a bevy of systems like the Patriot, which shot down Iraqi Scud missiles during the Gulf War, but also the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GBMD).

    Another test last week discussed by Military.com revealed the value of an integrated system: when an electronic warfare attack jammed one of the integrated fire-control network relays, another was able to compensate, pick up two cruise missiles on radar and successfully shoot them down.

    Thursday’s test demonstrated that Patriot missiles can target short-range missiles, which is valuable in a pinch, but not a viable long-term solution. US Army Gen. David Perkins, then commander of the US Army Training and Doctrine Command, recalled in 2017 how an unnamed “US ally” wasted a $3 million Patriot missile on a “quadcopter that cost 200 bucks from Amazon.com.”

    The paralyzing attack on two Saudi oil facilities in August 2019 exposed one of the major holes in the US air defense net: while Patriots were watching the skies over Eastern Province for ballistic missiles and aircraft, low-altitude “kamikaze” drones snuck in beneath their radars and delivered a devastating assault.

    In response, the Pentagon has rushed to find new close-in air defense options, ranging from its own kamikaze interceptor drones to mounting autocannons and man-portable anti-air missiles on all-terrain vehicles. Later in the White Sands tests, the Army is also due to test one of these systems, a modified Stryker armored personnel carrier dubbed the Interim Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (IM-SHORAD).

    Related:

    Leonardo DRS Wins $190 Million Contract to Make Mobile Anti-Drone Air Defence System
    US Army Prepares Live-Fire Test of Anti-Air Version of Stryker Armored Vehicle After Pandemic Delays
    Photos: North Korea’s New Missiles Can Evade Air Defense Systems, US Report Warns
    Tags:
    short-range ballistic missile, live-fire drill, IBCS, Patriot missile system, White Sands Missile Range
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In Love With the Sky: Russian Female Pilots Prepare for Future Flights
    In Love With the Sky: Russia's Female Pilots Prepare for Future Flights
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse