Register
20:19 GMT20 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Photos: Russian Army to Showcase ‘Unsinkable’ Amphibious Armored Car at Army-2020 Forum

    Baltic Machine-Building Company
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1252
    Subscribe

    The Russian Ministry of Defense plans to demonstrate the capabilities of its new “Drozd” (blackbird) amphibious armored car at the upcoming Army-2020 forum outside Moscow, and has boasted that the craft is “unsinkable.”

    According to a report by TV Zvezda, a television station operated by the defense ministry, the Drozd will soon be the Russian Army’s new amphibious armored car, and it plans to show the unique vehicle off at the International Military-Technical Forum, better known simply as Army-2020, in Kabinka later this month.

    The Defense Ministry page mil.press flot describes the Drozd as “the first Russian all-wheel drive planing amphibian,” apparently a reference to its ability to travel fast enough on the water to “hydroplane” across the surface in the same way a boat does.
    Baltic Machine-Building Company
    A side view of the "Drozd" amphibious reconnaissance and patrol vehicle, built by Baltic Machine-Building Company

    The Drozd is envisioned as a patrol and reconnaissance vehicle.

    Sergey Tereshenkov, the chief designer and head of the Baltic Machine-Building Company which created the vehicle, told the publication the Drozd would fill a gap in which the Russian armed forces lag behind other countries - humiliating, he said, because Russia pioneered amphibious cars with the Triton, designed by inventor Dmitry Kudryachkov in the 1980s.

    Before that was the GAZ-46 “small floating car,” a light personnel vehicle with both wheels and a propeller built in the 1950s that modern readers are most likely to recognize being used by Soviet agents in a riverine chase in the 2007 adventure film “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of Crystal Skull.”

    Like the GAZ-46, the Triton apparently resembled a boat with wheels, but the Drozd looks more like a morphing SUV, with wheels that draw inward on the water to increase its seaworthiness, enabling it to tolerate waves of up to 1.25 meters in height. The transformation takes just 12 seconds, and the tires are auto-inflating.

    Baltic Machine-Building Company
    The "Drozd" amphibious reconnaissance and patrol vehicle, built by Baltic Machine-Building Company

    According to TV Zvezda, the Drozd can reach speeds of 100 kilometers per hour on land and 70 kilometers per hour in the water - speeds made possible because its hull is made using a “load bearing composite” carbon fiber. This reduces the car’s weight to just 2 tons, and it’s reportedly capable of hauling another 1.5 tons of cargo. A full tank of gas can take the Drozd 800 kilometers on land or 300 kilometers on water.

    In addition to tolerating the high seas, the hull also gives the Drozd mine protection, and it has the ability to have further light armor installed, the report said.

    Tereshenkov noted the vehicle is modular, enabling it to be customized for various missions, including “options for the marines, the Navy, the landing force, coastal troops, reconnaissance, special operations forces, logistical support units, engineering troops (including for the guidance of pontoon crossings), medical services, etc.”

    “Also, the machine will find its use in other power structures: rescue, fire services and law enforcement agencies. In addition, ‘Drozd’ can be used in areas with difficult road and climatic conditions and an abundance of water obstacles, including arctic ones. The machine is prepared for operation at temperatures up to minus 50 degrees” Celsius, Tereshenkov said.

    Related:

    Turkey May Buy Russia's Be-200 Amphibious Planes Leased for Extinguishing Fires, Operating Firm Says
    US Marine Corps Suspends Use of Amphibious Vehicles in Training Exercises After Deadly Accident
    Russian Arms Industry Giant Almaz-Antey to Present New Military Equipment at Army-2020 Forum
    Tags:
    2020, Army, Russian Ministry of Defense, amphibious car
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse