Register
14:16 GMT20 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lothar Eckardt, right, executive director of National Air Security Operations at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, speaks with a Customs and Border Patrol agent prior to a drone aircraft flight, Wednesday, Sept 24, 2014 at Ft. Huachuca in Sierra Vista, Ariz.

    Pentagon Gives 5 US Companies Approval for Drone Sales

    © AP Photo / Matt York
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202008201080228697-pentagon-gives-5-us-companies-approval-for-drone-sales/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Five US drone manufacturers have received the Pentagon’s approval for military sales as part of a broader effort to enhance national security and avoid using systems manufactured in China, the Pentagon's Defense Innovation Unit said in a statement on Thursday.

    "The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), a Department of Defense (DOD) organisation that accelerates commercial technology for national defence, announced the availability of five US-manufactured drone configurations to provide trusted, secure small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) options to the US Government", the statement said.

    The companies, including Altavian, Parrot, Skydio, Teal, and Vantage Robotics, will provide their inexpensive, portable, vertical take-off and landing small drones for purchase on the General Services Administration (GSA) schedule by September 2020.

    The DIU's Blue sUAS effort allows US government customers to avoid products manufactured in China in compliance with Section 848 of the National Defense Authorisation Act for Fiscal Year 2020, the statement read.

    "Blue sUAS represents a tremendous first step toward building a robust and trusted UAS domestic industrial base that ensures sustained delivery of highly-capable, secure UAS to the warfighters that depend on it", acting Under Secretary of Defence for research and engineering Michael Kratsios said.
    © Photo : U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Brian Ferguson
    MQ-9_Reaper_in_flight_(2007) Drone - UAV

    DIA Director Mike Brown stressed the importance of finding alternatives to Chinese-made drones.

    "Blue sUAS is a first step in achieving that objective", he added. "Working across DOD and the US government aggregates the business opportunity for these five vendors and enhances the long-term viability of this capability for the US and our allies".

    The US Congress last year banned the Pentagon from using Chinese drones by including a measure, authored by Senator Chris Murphy, as part of the 2020 defence spending bill, or National Defence Authorisation Act.

    Tags:
    drones, drones, Drones, drone, Drone, Drones, Pentagon, US Pentagon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse