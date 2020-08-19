Register
10:52 GMT19 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Naval ships from various countries are docked at Hawaii's Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    RIMPAC 2020 Exercises Flex Military Muscle But Do Nothing

    © AP Photo / Marco Garcia
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107748/72/1077487229_0:0:3641:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_56cb76f7b5adfe35024357011d57a9c5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202008191080215975-rimpac-2020-exercises-flex-military-muscle-but-do-nothing/

    The coronavirus has caused many multinational military exercises to be conducted virtually or even cancelled. Yet the 27th Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercises kicked off on Monday as scheduled near the Hawaiian Islands.

    Because of the pandemic raging worldwide, the RIMPAC exercises have been scaled back to focus only on at-sea exercises and forgo in-port cultural activities. However, the risks of coronavirus infections are still high. Nine soldiers from Thailand, a RIMPAC partner, tested positive for coronavirus upon returning from a three-week joint training in Hawaii in July, prompting Thailand to suspend further joint military training. 

    Those participating in RIMPAC in the confined space of ships are at greater risk of virus infections. As such, the effectiveness of a scaled-down drill will also be impacted. However, the Trump administration was determined to carry out the RIMPAC exercises under such circumstances to send a message that it is improving US military abilities for a war.

    The US also intends to show its allies and partners in the Pacific region that it still has the dominance and final say in the region - that the US won't give up the region despite a ravaging pandemic.

    Fighter jet takes off from the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier amid drills in the South China Sea.
    © Photo : Twitter / U.S. Navy
    Fighter jet takes off from the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier amid drills in the South China Sea.

    Some voices speculate that this year's exercises aim to warn Beijing that bilateral support between Washington and its regional partners such as Tokyo - which is expected to experience a spike in maritime tensions with Beijing - remains strong. The US had invited China to join RIMPAC in the past. But in 2018, the Pentagon announced that it had "disinvited" China because of the "militarisation" of islands in the South China Sea. 

    China is not part of this year's RIMPAC either. Against the backdrop of worsening China-US relations, RIMPAC is actually joint military exercises that target China as an imaginary enemy.

    This year, Taiwan had hoped to join RIMPAC as an observer. But it was not invited at the last minute. Actually, the US only uses the island of Taiwan as a bargaining chip. Under current circumstances, bringing Taiwan in as an observer will not change the course of RIMPAC much. It will instead only irritate China, so the US felt it was unnecessary to do so. Despite the island of Taiwan's willingness to participate, the US did not take its demands seriously.

    The US is still ranked No.1 in terms of military strength, especially its naval forces. The ships and aircraft of the US fleets are world-class. But recently, it must have felt that such strength is declining due to fires aboard US Navy amphibious assault ships like the USS Bonhomme Richard and the spread of coronavirus on its aircraft carriers. 

    Although US military strength is still above those of other countries, it probably feels it is not enough to deter China alone - so it must woo its allies and fellow countries to counter China's influence. 

    December 24, 2016 shows the Liaoning, China's only aircraft carrier, sailing during military drills in the Pacific
    © AFP 2020 / STR
    December 24, 2016 shows the Liaoning, China's only aircraft carrier, sailing during military drills in the Pacific

    The countries that join this year's RIMPAC have their different calculations. Countries that are able to participate in RIMPAC must have a certain degree of military strength.

    This includes, for instance, the standard of warships - the tonnage, the cruising radius, and the speed. So participating countries want to prove that their naval forces are competent enough to exercise together with the US forces so that they can claim regional influence.

    For countries like Japan and the Philippines, cooperating and retaining military ties with the US under the COVID-19 pandemic can help them curry favour from the US - and garner US support for future scenarios. 

    Therefore, it is unclear whether the mini RIMPAC (among the so-called like-minded countries) really serves the objective of securing the Indo-Pacific region or is merely a platform where each has its own axe to grind.

    The article was originally compiled by Global Times reporter Yu Jincui based on an interview with Li Jie, a Beijing-based naval expert.

    Tags:
    RIMPAC, RIMPAC, military drills, military drills, Military Drill, Military Drills, Military Drill, Taiwan, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    When the Water Turns Black: World's Biggest Oil Spills
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse